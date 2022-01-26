Wyoming’s First Black Sheriff Fires Deputy Over Allegations of Racism

The first Black sheriff of Wyoming terminated a white deputy for allegations of “tormenting” a Black subordinate for years with racist name-calling that forced him to quit, the Associated Press reports.

Cpl. Jamin Johnson had filed a lawsuit against Patrol Sgt. Christian Handley “seeking a jury trial if necessary and damages for the years of racism that he says led up to his decision to quit in 2017.” Additionally, the suit claims that Handley repeatedly racially-discriminated against Johnson and violated his constitutional rights to equal protection under the law.It alleges that from 2011 to 2014, Handley subjected Johnson to “overt and abhorrent racism” when they were both deputies.

According to one example, Handley once drove by Johnson’s house yelling profanities and the N-word in front of his wife and children.

The lawsuit also states that Handley used racial slurs against Johnson and also to other Black citizens, including four University of Wyoming students who were in a vehicle he once pulled over.

The lawsuit also revealed that Handley was terminated last year after an internal investigation conducted by Aaron Appelhans, Wyoming’s first Black sheriff.

Appelhans’ was appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff just two years after Cpl. Derek Colling killed Robert “Robbie” Ramirez who was unarmed during a traffic stop. A grand jury found him innocent of involuntary manslaughter; Colling resigned from law enforcement last year.

“It’s just disappointing to learn how long it had been going on prior to my arrival,” Appelhans said. “I’ll always continue to make sure that our department is not only welcoming to those who want to work in our department but welcoming to those in our community as well.”

The alleged racism charges levied by Johnson took place more than three years before Appelhans took office in December of 2020. Appelhans has said that he’s made changes over the past year to ensure that all policies are followed, to move internal investigations out of the sheriff’s office to the county human resources office, and to personally sign off on all hires, promotions, and dismissals.

An internal review discovered that despite Handley’s “widespread and well-known” racism, he routinely received preferential treatment for promotions over Johnson, who was more experienced.

It also claims that Handley became a fixture of the department’s “old boys’ club” and a “trusted voice” in making personnel decisions.

After his promotion to patrol sergeant, Handley claimed that Johnson was guilty of several forms of misconduct over the previous year in his written performance review. According to the suit, Handley kept copious notes on Johnson and “decided to unleash pent-up racism” after achieving a higher rank than him. He also wrote “several other sham disciplinary actions” against Johnson, “all designed to force his resignation.” .

As the leader of the department, Appelhans hopes to institute change in the sheriff’s office, which had previously been accused of nepotism and selective enforcement.

