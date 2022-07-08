|Rapper Gunna Again Denied Bond, Protestors Storm Senior Living Facility in Search of Emmett Till’s Accuser, and More|President Biden Signs Executive Order Protecting Abortion Rights|A Timeline of Martin Lawrence’s Best Films|Sag Harbor’s Historic Black Beachfront Community Highlighted On “Home” Docu-series|For the Fuller-Figured Ladies: 7 Bras Types That Work With Your Cute Outfits and Handle All Your Support Needs|Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights|Jenifer Lewis to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame|A Modern Guide to Dating and Finding Love From the ‘Love Match Atlanta’ Celebrity Matchmakers|Las Vegas Raiders Name Sandra Douglass Morgan as the NFL’s First Black Female President|Dave Chappelle Addresses Backlash to Trans Jokes in New Netflix Special

Rapper Gunna Again Denied Bond, Protestors Storm Senior Living Facility in Search of Emmett Till's Accuser, and More

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Rapper Gunna Denied Bond for Second Time

After continuing to hold out in the YSL RICO case, rapper Gunna was denied bail once more. He will remain in jail until his scheduled trial date in January 2023.

Stacey Abrams Raises $22 Million in Fundraising for Gubernatorial Race

Stacey Abrams has raised a total of $22 million from varying sources for her Georgia gubernatorial campaign. The total amount surpasses the amount raised by her opponent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Protestors Storm Senior Living Facility in Search of Emmett Till’s Accuser

Days after an unsubmitted warrant was found requesting the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham—the woman whose false accusations led to Emmett Till’s murder—protestors went on the hunt looking for her. Several individuals stormed a senior living facility in hopes of getting Donham to turn herself in and face justice for her actions. Donham’s ex-husband Roy Bryant and brother in law J.W. Milham confessed to murdering Till in 1955 but never received jail time.

