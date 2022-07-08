Rapper Gunna Again Denied Bond, Protestors Storm Senior Living Facility in Search of Emmett Till’s Accuser, and More

Rapper Gunna Denied Bond for Second Time

After continuing to hold out in the YSL RICO case, rapper Gunna was denied bail once more. He will remain in jail until his scheduled trial date in January 2023.

Stacey Abrams Raises $22 Million in Fundraising for Gubernatorial Race

Stacey Abrams has raised a total of $22 million from varying sources for her Georgia gubernatorial campaign. The total amount surpasses the amount raised by her opponent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Protestors Storm Senior Living Facility in Search of Emmett Till’s Accuser

Days after an unsubmitted warrant was found requesting the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham—the woman whose false accusations led to Emmett Till’s murder—protestors went on the hunt looking for her. Several individuals stormed a senior living facility in hopes of getting Donham to turn herself in and face justice for her actions. Donham’s ex-husband Roy Bryant and brother in law J.W. Milham confessed to murdering Till in 1955 but never received jail time.