Rapper Mystikal Arrested on Rape and False Imprisonment Charges

Image: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and false imprisonment charges on Sunday,  reports NBC News.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is a registered sex offender. He is currently facing charges of “first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.”

Late Saturday night, the authorities responded to a call from the local hospital regarding a sexual assault, said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. After interviewing the victim who suffered minor injuries during the attack, Mystikal was identified as the prime suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mystikal is awaiting arraignment at the Ascension Parish Jail. 

“He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail,” Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Donovan Jackson said. “This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time.”

This is just the latest incident involving Mystical who has a long history of committing acts of sexual misconduct.

In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion for forcing his then-hairstylist “to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards” after she allegedly cashed thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks from the rapper’s account. He served six years in prison. 

He was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in 2017 and spent 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond. Eventually, the charges were dropped by the Caddo Parish District Attorney in Louisiana after a second grand jury declined to bring an indictment.

