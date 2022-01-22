|Regina King Confirms Son Ian Alexander Jr.’s Death|Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol|Naomi Campbell Honors André Leon Talley With Heartfelt Tribute|EBONY Rundown: Rapper Kevin Gates Reveals Near-Suicide Experience, Sister of Slain Officer Sues Facebook, and More|Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty|Everett Lee, the First Black Conductor on Broadway, Passes Away at 105|Get Ready to Energize Your Day with EBONY’s Morning Mindset Series with Tai Beauchamp|Rep. Hank Johnson Calls Senate ‘Racist,’ Accuses Rep. Chip Roy of Endorsing White Power|Arbitrator Rules UConn Must Pay Kevin Ollie More Than $11 Million After Improper Termination|The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Ladies Whose Shoe Game is on Fleek

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol

Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York was arrested for a voting rights protest at the US Capitol, CNN reports.

Bowman along with over two dozen more protesters was arrested in the demonstrations.

“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the US Capitol Building and was arrested by the US Capitol Police,” Marcus Frias, a spokesman for Bowman, said in a statement. “We will provide more information and updates as we gather them.”

In a tweet on Thursday, the U.S. Capitol police wrote that “demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the US Capitol,” adding that authorities began making arrests after issuing three warnings to the demonstrators.

The demonstration followed the Democrats failed attempt to change Senate filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.

Bowman is one of the latest African American Democratic lawmakers who’s been arrested in the last year for protesting for voting rights at the Capitol.

Back in August, Rep. Al Green of Texas was arrested for protesting outside the Supreme Court and the US Capitol. In July, Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, Hank Johnson of Georgia, and Joyce Beatty of Ohio were all arrested on separate occasions for demonstrating.

See Also
Texas Tightens Voting Restrictions, Derek Chauvin Trial Updates and More

Bowman’s office noted that the arrested included “faith leaders and youth who have been hunger striking for our democracy.”

“Our democracy is on the line, and the Senate must act and pass voting rights immediately. We’re outside the Senate steps sounding the alarm,” Bowman wrote in a tweet.

On Wednesday, voting rights legislation failed to pass when two Democratic senators broke party ranks, effectively ending the bill’s chances.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!