Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol

Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York was arrested for a voting rights protest at the US Capitol, CNN reports.

Bowman along with over two dozen more protesters was arrested in the demonstrations.

“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the US Capitol Building and was arrested by the US Capitol Police,” Marcus Frias, a spokesman for Bowman, said in a statement. “We will provide more information and updates as we gather them.”

In a tweet on Thursday, the U.S. Capitol police wrote that “demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the US Capitol,” adding that authorities began making arrests after issuing three warnings to the demonstrators.

Just before 12:00 pm, demonstrators started blocking one side of the North Barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.



We have already issued them three warnings.



The demonstrators refused to move out of the driveway, so we are making arrests. pic.twitter.com/GqlmyGQ1KD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) January 20, 2022

The demonstration followed the Democrats failed attempt to change Senate filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.

Bowman is one of the latest African American Democratic lawmakers who’s been arrested in the last year for protesting for voting rights at the Capitol.

Back in August, Rep. Al Green of Texas was arrested for protesting outside the Supreme Court and the US Capitol. In July, Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, Hank Johnson of Georgia, and Joyce Beatty of Ohio were all arrested on separate occasions for demonstrating.

Bowman’s office noted that the arrested included “faith leaders and youth who have been hunger striking for our democracy.”

“Our democracy is on the line, and the Senate must act and pass voting rights immediately. We’re outside the Senate steps sounding the alarm,” Bowman wrote in a tweet.

Our democracy is on the line, and the Senate must act and pass voting rights immediately. We’re outside the Senate steps sounding the alarm. pic.twitter.com/2Y5h5G7dnL — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) January 19, 2022

On Wednesday, voting rights legislation failed to pass when two Democratic senators broke party ranks, effectively ending the bill’s chances.