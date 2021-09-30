|EBONY Exclusive: Nikole Hannah-Jones on Her March on Washington Film Festival Award and the Nation’s Critical Race Theory Controversy|Residents of a Virginia Beach Neighborhood Are Subject to Constant Racism From Their Neighbor|5 Sculptural Nightstands You’ll Want From Urban Outfitters|Rep. Karen Bass Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles|LeBron James Confirms He’s Fully Vaccinated Despite Early Skepticism|Op-Ed: The Problem with White Writers Writing Black Stories|Black Male Tech Founders Gear Up for Annual Conference in Miami|Black Travelers Contribute Nearly $160B to Travel Industry According to New Study|Diesel Fragrances Teams Up With Rapper Skepta|Lupus Advocate Raises Awareness for Black Men With Condition

Residents of a Virginia Beach Neighborhood Are Subject to Constant Racism From Their Neighbor

View of the neighborhood in Virginia Beach where Black people are being harassed by their racist neighbor. Image: screenshot via Youtube/KRON TV

Residents of Salem Lakes in Virginia Beach have had enough of their neighbor after dealing with his racist behavior over the past year, KRON 4 reports.

Jannique Martinez, a military veteran, said her neighbor would play banjo music at such a high volume that it would shake her home. After complaining to the police about the loud music, she said her neighbor responded by playing racial slurs and monkey noises.

“Whenever we would step out of our house, the monkey noises would start,” Martinez said. “And it’s so racist and it’s disgusting.”

Martinez recorded some of the audio on her cell phone and said the neighbor plays the noises and slurs even when her children are playing outside.

“My son is terrified of him. Terrified, terrified,” Martinez said about her child. “The N-word situation… They came to me and said, ‘Mom, what’s that?’ I didn’t subject my kids to that. I didn’t think they would ever have to learn what this means.”

In addition to Martinez, other families in the neighborhood have complained to the authorities about the abuse. Each neighbor has a “specific song” played for them as they enter their driveways. Also, neighbors are concerned about the home security cameras that neighbor on his property.

“We are constantly under surveillance,” Martinez explained. “There are a total of eight cameras that we know of.”

Police said they are “acutely aware of the ongoing situation,” CNN reports.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

“The observed conduct has been reviewed with the City Attorney for potential criminal sanctions; however, it was determined that the activity, though appalling, is not criminally actionable,” the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement.

Expressing her frustration, Martinez said that the neighbor stays under the radar because he doesn’t “break the law” with his overt racism.

“He finds ways to stay under the law,” she said. “He can’t be wrong in the eyes of the law. He doesn’t care about the morals.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.