|Ameshya Williams-Holliday Becomes the First HBCU Player Drafted into the WNBA in 20 Years|Charlamagne tha God Is Launching a New Line of Graphic Novels and Comic Books|EBONY Rundown: Rihanna’s Pregnant ‘Vogue’ Cover, New Guidances Recommends Anxiety Screening for Kids, and More|NYC Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Taken Into Police Custody|Environmentalist Leah Thomas Shares 5 Tips to Lead a More Sustainable Life|Hampton University Names Retired Three-Star General Darrell K. Williams as the School’s New President|St. Louis Lawmaker Proposes ‘Ahmaud Arbery Act’ to Prevent Vigilantism|This Gourmet Snack Company Highlights Black-Owned Brands in the Spirit of Collaboration|The Sports Empathy Problem: Dwayne Haskins Deserved Better Than Lame Commentary|Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels Is an Inspiration for a New Generation

EBONY Rundown: Rihanna’s Pregnant ‘Vogue’ Cover, New Guidances Recommends Anxiety Screening for Kids, and More

Rihanna-4622
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Rihanna Dishes on Pregnancy, Relationship with A$AP Rocky

In a cover story for the May issue of Vogue, Rihanna discussed learning of her pregnancy, which she seemingly admits was unplanned, and her much-talked-about pregnancy style. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” said the singer. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.” As for her pregnancy style, which has never followed typical maternity fashion, Ri said, “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna said. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that.”

Image: Annie Liebowitz/Vogue

New Guidance Recommends Anxiety Screening for 8-Year-Old Children

Mental health-related ailments continue to impact children and adolescents at an alarming rate. As a result, new guidance issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that children as young as 8-year-old should be screened for anxiety, ABC News reports.

“To address the critical need for supporting the mental health of children and adolescents in primary care, the Task Force looked at the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression, and suicide risk,” expressed Dr. Martha Kubik, a member of the task force, in a statement. “Fortunately, we found that screening older children for anxiety and depression is effective in identifying these conditions so children and teens can be connected to the support they need.”

Hillman Grad Productions Announces 2022 Class of Emerging Filmmakers

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions has announced its 2022 class of emerging filmmakers for its Mentorship Lab initiative, Black Enterprise reports. The intention behind the program is to offer opportunities to creatives and storytellers from marginalized communities to launch careers in television and film.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.