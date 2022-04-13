Rihanna Dishes on Pregnancy, Relationship with A$AP Rocky

In a cover story for the May issue of Vogue, Rihanna discussed learning of her pregnancy, which she seemingly admits was unplanned, and her much-talked-about pregnancy style. “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” said the singer. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.” As for her pregnancy style, which has never followed typical maternity fashion, Ri said, “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” Rihanna said. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that.”

Image: Annie Liebowitz/Vogue

New Guidance Recommends Anxiety Screening for 8-Year-Old Children

Mental health-related ailments continue to impact children and adolescents at an alarming rate. As a result, new guidance issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that children as young as 8-year-old should be screened for anxiety, ABC News reports.

“To address the critical need for supporting the mental health of children and adolescents in primary care, the Task Force looked at the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression, and suicide risk,” expressed Dr. Martha Kubik, a member of the task force, in a statement. “Fortunately, we found that screening older children for anxiety and depression is effective in identifying these conditions so children and teens can be connected to the support they need.”

Hillman Grad Productions Announces 2022 Class of Emerging Filmmakers

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions has announced its 2022 class of emerging filmmakers for its Mentorship Lab initiative, Black Enterprise reports. The intention behind the program is to offer opportunities to creatives and storytellers from marginalized communities to launch careers in television and film.