EBONY Rundown: Seattle Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson, Biden Bans Russian Oil Imports, and More

Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images).

Russell Wilson Traded to Denver Broncos

In exchange for series of first-round draft picks, the Seatle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, ESPN reports. Additionally, Broncos have sent the Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

President Biden Announces Russian Oil Imports Ban

Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced plans to ban Russian oil imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine. According to The Associated Press, the President went on to warn Americans that gas prices will continue to rise. “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” said Biden.  

City Girls, Xscape, and More Tapped for Mary J. Blige’s Music Festival

Mary J. Blige is uniting with some of the biggest acts in music for her “Strength of a Woman” Music Festival. Scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend, the two-day festival will feature The City Girls, Chaka Khan, Xscape, Queen Naija, Ella Mai, Sevyn Streeter, and more. Ticket pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 8.

Jada Pinkett Praises Rihanna’s Fearless Pregnancy Style

In an Instagram post, Jada Pinkett Smith lauded Rihanna for her “fierce” pregnancy style – including Rih’s unwillingness to shy away from shear ensembles that showcase her baby bump. “Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers?” Smith questioned in the caption of side-by-side maternity photos of herself and Rihanna. “I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all around girls girl. 

