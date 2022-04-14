Sacred Fraternity and Sorority Plots Are Defaced at Howard University

Plots dedicated to the sororities and the fraternities of the Divine Nine, located on Howard University’s Upper Quadrangle-Main Yard were vandalized overnight Tuesday, WJLA reports.

The sacred plots of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated were defaced with Black spray paint.

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s tree was also sprayed over in Black and so was their stone. The Delta Sigma Theta tree had a huge “X” sprayed over the Greek letters and nearby stone. The Kappa Alpha Psi plot was also desecrated.

Photos of the vandalized sites were posted on Twitter.

Hope @HowardU looks into this seriously. Our organizations have a long standing history on this campus, and the world tbh. And MOST of our orgs started right here. pic.twitter.com/xPOnrOE9Jz — naiyoncé (@ThePoshLife_) April 13, 2022

“Hope @HowardU looks into this seriously,” one tweet read. “Our organizations have a long-standing history on this campus, and the world tbh. And MOST of our orgs started right here.”

In response to the disturbing vandalism, Howard University released an official statement.

“The University is aware that some of the Divine Nine Greek-lettered organizational plots located on the Main Yard of Howard’s campus have been defaced. These senseless acts of vandalism are unacceptable and run contrary to the values of respect and tolerance that we as an institution strive to uphold. The deliberate damaging of any Howard buildings or artifacts is expressly prohibited. The individuals responsible for these acts will be dealt with accordingly,” Howard said in a statement provided to The Hilltop.

“The Divine Nine has a rich historical legacy, and many of our most esteemed alumni credit their affiliations with these organizations for empowering their success and service,” the statement continued. “These fraternities and sororities are foundational to Howard’s identity as an institution of higher education. We take these acts of vandalism very seriously and thank the many individuals who have reached out to express their care and concern. Howard University Police Department has launched an investigation of the incident, and the University will address this issue promptly.”

The university is the birthplace of five of the Divine Nine, including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The vandalism on Howard’s campus follows numerous HBCUs being the targets of bomb threats.

An investigation by the university’s police is currently underway.