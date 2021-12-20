|EBONY Rundown: Saweetie to Lecture at USC, FDA Authorizes Abortion Pills by Mail, and More|Huntsman Savile Row Teams Up With Morehouse College to Create A New Scholarship for Students|Video Interview: Jamie Foxx Talks ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’|High-Ranking African Cardinal Abruptly Resigns From the Vatican|Alvin Ailey Dance Company Releases Free Broadcast of the #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala|Kyrie Irving Enters NBA’s COVID-19 Protocols a Day After Returning to the Brooklyn Nets|Vanessa Harris Becomes the First Black Judge in the City of Layfayette|Metro Boomin and Latto Share the Spirit of Goodwill This Holiday Season|Michael Jordan and Son Jeffrey Launch Heir Inc, an NFT Platform Geared to Athletes|Sharon Bowen Becomes First Black Woman Named Board Chair of New York Stock Exchange

EBONY Rundown: Saweetie to Lecture at USC, FDA Authorizes Abortion Pills by Mail, and More

Saweetie to Lecture at USC Next Semester

The Icy Queen will return to her alma matter, the University of Southern California, as a guest lecturer this spring. She will be leading two semester long courses: Venture Feasibility and Venture Initiation. Albert Napoli, professor of entrepreneurial studies at the Marshall School of Business, told TMZ that Saweetie will play a substantial role in facilitating her lessons and structuring her courses.

Donald Trump sues New York AG Letitia James

Ex-President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York State Attorney General’s Office in pursuit of ending a “years-long civil investigation into his business practices,” The Associated Press reports. Trump’s legal team has taken the stance that the lawsuit is politically-driven and a violation of his constiutional rights.

FDA Authorizes Abortion Pills by Mail

Thursday, the FDA announced that it will permanently permit pills used to terminate pregnancies to be prescribed by telehealth and delivered by mail, USA Today reports. The agency temporarily permitted this form of distribution as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this, it could only be prescribed during an in-person consultation.

Sen. Cory Booker Tests Positive for Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has tested positive for COVID-19, The Associated Press reports. Booker is fully vaccinated and reported only mild symptoms. “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster,” Booker said in a statement released by his office. “I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

COVID Poses Long-term and Short-Term Risk to Fetuses

Research suggests that severe COVID infection poses long-term and short-term risks to developing fetuses—some of which may not be detected for years, NBC News reports. Among the greatest risk posed to fetuses is the mother’s immune system, research finds. Prenatal inflammation, which can be triggered by the immune response, “changes the way the brain develops and, depending on the timing of the infection, it can change the way the heart or kidneys develop,” explained, neurologist and pediatrics professor at the University of Toronto, Dr. Evdokia Anagnostou.

