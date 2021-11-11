|Nichole Moss’ Apply Pressure Creates Wallpaper for Us|Marble Statue of Mary McLeod Bethune to Make History at the U.S. Capitol|Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Charter Prep School Relocates to Historic Harlem Church|Jimmie Allen Wins Best New Artist at the Country Music Awards|A Recap of EBONY’s Enlightening Small Black Businesses Power Talk|Famed Music Producer Sean Garrett on Working With Summer Walker on Her Latest Album, Writing for Beyoncé, and What’s Next for Hey Young World|Mickey Guyton Empowers Black Women With Her Performance at the Country Music Awards|On Veterans Day, We Honor the Legacy of Black Soldiers|EBONY Rundown: Kyle Rittenhouse Testifies in Kenosha Shooting Trial, Philly Bans Traffic Stops for Minor Infractions, and More|There’s an Increase in Black Men’s Division I Basketball Coaches, But Is It Sustainable?

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Charter Prep School Relocates to Historic Harlem Church

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Capital Prepatory, a charter magnet school in Harlem founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will relocate to the historic Church Of All Saints at East 129th and 130th Street and Madison Avenue in New York City beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Variety reports.

According to the announcement, the move will increase the school’s capacity by 25% from 500 to 700 students from grades 6 through 12.

“The kids of Harlem should have access to opportunity and a quality education and deserve to learn on a campus that reflects the level of excellence we aspire for them to achieve,” Comb said in a statement. “This new campus for Capital Prep Harlem reflects my commitment to empowering as many children as I can and creating spaces for the next generation of leaders to thrive in every aspect of their lives.”

Dr. Steve Perry, who oversees Capital Preps’ network of schools, gave his support of the relocation.

“We are honored to reinvigorate a landmarked gem of Harlem, revitalizing its original place as a center of education for the community through our new campus,” added Perry. “A prestigious staple of New York City, we are proud to provide the children of Capital Prep Harlem with a learning environment and space that reflects the history and beauty of the community we know and love.”

Established in 2016, Capital Prep in Harlem seeks to provide a quality education for the young women and men of the community and to have all graduates attend college. In 2020, a Bronx location was opened.

The graduating class of 2021 boasted 100% enrollment in four-year colleges.

