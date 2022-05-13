EBONY Rundown: Biden Administration Nominates First Black Chair of U.S. Sentencing Committee, Roc Nation Announces Summer Social Justice Summit, and More

Judge Carlton W. Reeves to Become First Black Chair of U.S. Sentencing Commission

The Biden Administration has nominated Judge Carlton W. Reeves to take position as the chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, according to a White House press statement. If confirmed by the Senate, the U.S. Southern Mississippi District Court judge will be the first Black person to lead the commission.

Roc Nation Social Justice Summit to Convene this Summer

The United Justice Coalition – a collective of social justice leaders operating under Roc Nation’s philanthropic umbrella, TeamRoc – is scheduled to gather in New York City this summer for a social justice summit. According to ABC News, the July 23 event has been assembled to call awareness to racial justice and policy issues that impact people of color in the United States. Summit headliners include Charlamagne The God, Ben Crump, Van Jones, Tamika D. Mallory, and Michael Eric Dyson.

Slutty Vegan Secures $25M in Funding for Expansion Efforts

Slutty Vegan ATL, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation are now valued at $100 million thanks to a round of Series A funding, which resulted in a $25 million investment, according to What Now Atlanta. “We’re valued at $100 MM with this round of funding,’ said Founder Pinky Cole, “but I’m not stopping until we’re worth a billion.” The funding comes from Enlightened Hospitality Investments, which was co-founded by Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer and is led by ESSENCE Ventures CEO Richelieu Dennis. Cole remains majority owner.