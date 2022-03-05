EBONY Rundown: Serena Williams Calls Out The New York Times, Black Community Experienced Overdose Mortality Surge During the Pandemic, and More

Serena Williams Takes Shot at New York Times for Mistaking Her for Venus

Serena Williams is calling out The New York Times on Twitter after the outlet mistakenly published a photo of her sister, Venus Williams, to accompany a story about Serena’s venture capital firm, Serena Ventures. “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough,” Williams tweeted Tuesday. “This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes.” A spokesperson for the New York Times has since apologized for the misstep.

Black and Brown Communities Saw Greatest Surge in Pandemic Drug Overdoses

Death rates connected to drug overdose were the greatest in Black and Brown communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. The report, which was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found that Black people, specifically, saw the greatest increase of deaths in 2020—surpassing overdose mortality rate of white people for the first time since the ’90s.

King Von’s First Posthumous Album Released

What it Means to Be King, King Von’s first posthumous album, was released Friday. The project includes 19 tracks some of which feature Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil’ Durk, and more. Von was tragically killed during an altercation in Atlanta in 2020.

“The Afterparty” renewed for Season Two

Tiffany Haddish is slated to return for season two of the Apple TV Plus series “The Afterparty,” according to Variety. Haddish plays the role of Detective Danner in the show, which is a murder mystery drama with a comedic twist.