|EBONY Rundown: Serena Williams Calls Out The New York Times, Black Community Experienced Overdose Mortality Surge During the Pandemic, and More|Suspect Pleads Guilty to Fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Clarence Avant|5 Black Women Named to Time’s 2022 Women of the Year List|The Discrepancy and Inequity That Comes With Being a Talented Black Female Athlete|Jennifer Esteen Is Not Only Looking to Make History as the First Gay, Black Jewish Woman on the California Assembly, She Also Wants to Make Real Change|This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip at a Time|Celebrity Style: Junie and Her Mom Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week|Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game|FedEx Has Established a $100K Scholarship Endowment at Mississippi Valley State University

EBONY Rundown: Serena Williams Calls Out The New York Times, Black Community Experienced Overdose Mortality Surge During the Pandemic, and More

Serena-williams
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Serena Williams Takes Shot at New York Times for Mistaking Her for Venus

Serena Williams is calling out The New York Times on Twitter after the outlet mistakenly published a photo of her sister, Venus Williams, to accompany a story about Serena’s venture capital firm, Serena Ventures. “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough,” Williams tweeted Tuesday. “This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes.” A spokesperson for the New York Times has since apologized for the misstep.

Black and Brown Communities Saw Greatest Surge in Pandemic Drug Overdoses

Death rates connected to drug overdose were the greatest in Black and Brown communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. The report, which was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found that Black people, specifically, saw the greatest increase of deaths in 2020—surpassing overdose mortality rate of white people for the first time since the ’90s.

King Von’s First Posthumous Album Released

What it Means to Be King, King Von’s first posthumous album, was released Friday. The project includes 19 tracks some of which feature Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil’ Durk, and more. Von was tragically killed during an altercation in Atlanta in 2020.

“The Afterparty” renewed for Season Two

Tiffany Haddish is slated to return for season two of the Apple TV Plus series “The Afterparty,” according to Variety. Haddish plays the role of Detective Danner in the show, which is a murder mystery drama with a comedic twist.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.