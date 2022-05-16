Activist Shaun King Accused of Scamming Customers In Regards to His ‘Real One’ Clothing Line

Shaun King has been accused of scamming customers who purchased items from his clothing brand, A Real One. Many have claimed that they have not yet received their orders eight months after the company’s launch, Newsweek reports.

Many took to Twitter to share their experiences with the clothing brand, insisting that they have not received their merchandise.

hello, it has been 8 months since shaun king launched a "private clothing line" that sold $165 hoodies, there hasn't been an update since October, the entire instagram has been deleted and the last existing comments were people saying they still hadnt gotten their orders — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) May 12, 2022

TV personality and comedian Ashley Ray wrote, “Hello, it has been 8 months since shaun king launched a ‘private clothing line’ that sold $165 hoodies, there hasn’t been an update since October, the entire Instagram has been deleted and the last existing comments were people saying they still hadnt gotten their orders.”

On the brand’s Instagram account, Ray discovered that she was blocked from viewing the account.

“lmaooo shaun king really blocked me on instagram on his main acct and all his scam side hustle accts, that’s so thorough,” Ray wrote.

In an email to Newsweek, King responded to the claims that his clothing label has been scamming customers.

“1. We had nearly 3,500 orders and shipped EVERY order,” his email read. “All of them. Some 2-3 times. Out of those 3,500 orders, about 150 people moved or had shipping problems. For those 150 people, we resent the orders or processed refunds.

2. We just emailed our entire customer base to ask ANY customer that might have fallen through the cracks to email us,” the emailed continued. “2 people replied saying they wanted exchanges or refunds for orders they had trouble with. Out of those 3,500, we also had 75-100 customers who had errors in their email addresses or phone numbers that may be hard for us to reach.”

“When we then run those potential customers with errors up against all of the orders that were delivered, we don’t see a single customer left with a contact info error that hasn’t received their order,” he added.

“Still, we are standing by to help any customer that has a single issue or problem,” he concluded.

According to A Real One’s website, the products are advertised as “100 percent organic cotton that is harvested by Black farmers then produced and manufactured in Africa. The printing for this hoodie is done exclusively by Black-owned print shops in the United States.”

As EBONY previously reported, King is no stranger to controversy regarding his conduct or work. Back in 2021, Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice who was shot and killed by police in Cleveland, Ohio in November 2014, called him out for attempting to raise money in her son’s name without the family’s consent.

“As a white man acting Black, you are an imposter that can not be trusted. My son was 12 years old and… DOJ needs to reopen his case, period. Tamir’s human rights were violated. Why would you so ever make it about you? You are a selfish, self-centered person and God will deal with you White man,” Rice wrote last year.

Three years after the death of her son, Samaria and her family launched the Tamir Rice Foundation and fell out with the activist over his alleged unauthorized fundraising efforts.