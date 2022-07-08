|Simone Biles Becomes Youngest to Receive Medal of Freedom, Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sentenced, and More|Shop These Lightweight Bedding Sets To Keep Cool On Sweltering Summer Nights|Check Out Hip Hop Icon DJ Kool Herc’s Memorabilia at Christie’s Auction Next Month|Naomi Campbell and North West Were at the Balenciaga Couture Show|EBONY Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Speaks About Her Golf Award and How the Sport Is Opening Up Doors to Our Community|July Editor’s Letter: Martin Lawrence and the Impact of Black Comedians|Jacqueline Stewart Named President and Director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures|Grenada’s Spicemas Celebration Returns After Pandemic Hiatus|Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender|Travis Scott Adds Second Date to Sold-Out London Show, R. Kelly Removed From Suicide Watch, and More

Simone Biles Becomes Youngest to Receive Medal of Freedom, Former ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sentenced, and More

simone-biles-8321
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Simone Biles Youngest to Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Today, gymnast Simone Biles became the youngest recipient of the Presidential Medal of Honor. She was joined by Denzel Washington and 15 others in receiving the honor.

Netflix’s Former “Cheer” Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years In Prison

This week, Jerry Harris, formerly of Netflix’s show “Cheer,” has sentenced to 12 years in jail for coercing young teenage boys into sending him obsene images of themselves. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah ordered that following Harris’s release, he be subject to eight years of court-supervised release.

Defense Attorneys in YSL RICO Case Ordered to Conceal Witness Contact Information

District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion to protect witnesses apart of the Young Slime Life ( YSL) RICO case. Willis alleged that several of the members associated with YSL have made threats to harm the witnesses.

