Six Members of the Haitian Special Olympics Soccer Team Are Reported Missing

missing-haitian-special-olympics-team
Image: Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has reported that six members of the Haitian Special Olympics contingent are missing, according to CNN.

Currently, the authorities are in search of Antoine Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean, Haitian men ranging from the age of 18 to 32 who were in the US for a soccer competition, the news release read. The team members were participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, which began this past Sunday and runs through June 12, 2022.

According to reports, the six members of the team were reported missing in Kissimmee, FL, just south of Orlando, and were last seen Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

“The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with intellectual disability,” the Special Olympics said in a statement. “The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

Per the news release, the missing team members all turned in their room keys and left behind their luggage, and it’s unknown why they left the games. The sheriff’s office said that foul play is not suspected.

“We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners,” the sheriff’s office release said.

Authorities at the sheriff’s office said they are working with Walt Disney World, the Special Olympics as well as other local law enforcement agencies.

