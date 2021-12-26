|South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at 90|12 Black Christmas Movies to Check Out During the Holidays|Kwanzaa and Christmas—the Importance of Cultural Tradition|12 Soulful Christmas Songs That Bring Holiday Cheer|EBONY Rundown: Thousands of Holiday Flights Canceled Due to Omicron, and More|Tia Mowry-Hardrict Talks Her Latest Film ‘Miracle in Motor City’|Buy This: 6 Must-Have Items From the SSENSE Holiday Sale That I’m Buying for Myself|Video Interview: Tahj Mowry Dishes on His Celebrity Crush and His New Holiday Film ‘Let’s Get Merried’|‘Stardust’ Is the Ultimate Celebration of Nat King Cole’s Legacy|‘Wheel of Time’ Actress Madeleine Madden on the Black Experience in Australia

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu Passes Away at 90

Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP
  • “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Desmond M. Tutu, former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, has passed away at the age of 90. The theologian and civil rights leader was monumental in turning the tide in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa. 

Born in Klerksdorp, Transvaal, South Africa, the 1984 Nobel Prize recipient was a champion for non-violence and actively worked toward the cause of civil and racial equity in South Africa.  As the first African to serve in the role as Archbishop of Cape Town, Archbishop Tutu was widely regarded to as being the “moral consciousness of South Africa” and was a significant force whose words have transcended decades and touched the entire world. Before becoming a priest, Tutu also trained as an educator which informed many of his pedagogical practices. 

In 1994, he was appointed as Chair of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. From 2007 to 2013, he served as a founding member and chair of The Elders, an organization founded by Nelson Mandela with a mission to promote peace-building by actively challenging methods of leadership and how systems perpetuate inequities. 

Desmond Tutu will be remembered for his dedication to world peace and consistently using his platform to fight against injustice in his home of South Africa and across the globe. He leaves behind his wife of over six decades, Nomalizo Leah Tutu, and his children Mpho Andrea Tutu, Naomi Nontombi Tutu, Trevor Thamsanqa Tutu, Theresa Thandeka Tutu.

Our sincerest condolences go out to all who loved him and were inspired by his leadership. 

