Stacey Abrams Is Running for Governor of the State of Georgia in 2022

Image: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Stacey Abrams announced on Wednesday that she’s running for Governor of Georgia in 2022, the Washington Post reports.

Abrams, a former Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives and a staunch voting rights activist said on Twitter that she is running “because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

“If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we’re going to need leadership,” Abrams said in her announcement video. “Leadership that knows how to do the job. Leadership that doesn’t take credit without taking responsibility. Leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling and has real plans. That’s the job of governor—to fight for one Georgia, our Georgia. And now, it is time to get the job done.”

Noam Lee, executive director of the Democratic Governors Association, described Abrams as “a powerhouse leader who has spent her life fighting for equal opportunity for all Georgians.”

“With a historic campaign built on expanding access to health care and creating good-quality jobs, Abrams already came well within striking distance of Brian Kemp in 2018—before she mobilized millions of Democrats to flip Georgia blue in 2020,” Lee’s statement read. “Now more than ever, it’s clear Brian Kemp’s days as governor are numbered.”

In response to Abrams’ announcement, the Republican Governors Association said it will support GOP incumbents, including Kemp, who are facing primary challenges. 

“We defeated her once (even though she failed to admit it) and we’ll do it again,” Dave Rexrode, the RGA’s executive director said on Wednesday. “[The RGA] are all-in to re-elect [Kemp] and keep GA heading in the right direction.”

After becoming the first Black woman to win the gubernatorial nomination from a major party, Abrams lost a hotly-contested race to Kemp by 1.4 points. Following her defeat, she became a major voice in Georgia politics and one of the rising stars of the Democratic Party. As a result of her organizing, advocacy, and fundraising, President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to carry the state of Georgia in 28 years. Also, two Democrats, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won Senate seats in the “Peach State.” Her organization, Fair Fight Political Action Committee, recently donated $1.34 million to eliminate medical debt for 108,000 people.

Kemp responded to Abrams’ Wednesday announcement by saying “next November’s election for Governor is a battle for the soul of our state.”

“I’m in the fight against Stacey Abrams, the failed Biden agenda, and their woke allies to keep Georgia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Kemp added.

Abrams, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James, are both seeking to be the first Black women to be elected as governors in the history of the U.S.

