Stacey Abrams Wins Georgia’s Democratic Gubernatorial Primary

Image: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Stacey Abrams has secured the Democratic nomination for governor in Georgia, NBC News reports. 

Running unopposed, Abrams will face incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who narrowly defeated her in 2018 when he was secretary of state.

After her defeat, Abrams emerged as a formidable figure in the Democratic party. Her organization Fair Fight registered hundreds of thousands of voters throughout Georgia helping to deliver the state to President Joe Biden. Abrams’ work also catapulted Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate.

Additionally, her PAC donated $1.34 million to wipe out the medical debt of 108,000 residents in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. 

Recently, Abrams was the target of a racist attack from former Sen. David Perdue, over comments she made about Kemp’s claim that Georgia is the best state to do business in because of his leadership.

“I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live in,” Abrams said. “Now, somebody’s going to try to PolitiFact me on this—let me contextualize. When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when you’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live.”

“You see, Georgia is capable of greatness,” she added. “We just need greatness to be in our governor’s office.”

In an interview Monday evening on MSNBC with Joy Reid, Abrams said that her statement was “inartfully delivered” but the larger point remained.

“We’re listening to Brian Kemp give a narrative about a record that does not reflect reality,” she said.

As EBONY previously reported, Abrams announced that she was running for governor in December of 2021.

“If our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we’re going to need leadership,” Abrams said in her announcement video. “Leadership that knows how to do the job. Leadership that doesn’t take credit without taking responsibility. Leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling and has real plans. That’s the job of governor—to fight for one Georgia, our Georgia. And now, it is time to get the job done.”

