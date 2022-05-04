|14 Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Kind of Mom|Young NBA Stars Shine Bright as the Torch of Greatness Passes|Questlove Launches Fully Funded PhD Scholarship Program for Philly Creatives|Burden of Black and Brown Women Amplified After Leaked Roe Decision|Viola Davis’ New Memoir ‘Finding Me’ Is a Candid Tale of Resilience|Vanderbilt Professor Takes on Marginalization of Black Professionals in STEM in New Book|Watch: Inside the Issue with Editor-in-Chief Marielle Bobo|PepsiCo, Urban League Celebrates Wins with Black Restaurant Accelerator Program|Dave Chappelle Attacked by Armed Man During Performance at Hollywood Bowl|Sweat It Out in the Sunshine With This Seven-Move Outdoor Workout

Stevie Wonder, Nikole Hannah-Jones to Be Honored at the 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner

Nikole Hannah-Jones
Image: Getty / Monica Schipper / Stringer
The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) will hold its 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner on May 10 and Stevie Wonder, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Sherrilyn Ifill will be the evening’s honorees. The theme for the August occasion is “Truth is Power.”

The event will  “recognize and honor leaders in law, the arts, business, and philanthropy who have demonstrated a commitment to the promotion of racial justice and equality,” according to a press release obtained by EBONY. The evening will be a celebration of the significant civil rights work of the LDF over the past year.

Wonder, a 25 Grammy-Award winner, who has sold over 100 million records, will receive the LDF’s inaugural Icon Award “in recognition of his steadfast work throughout his illustrious career, spanning over half a century, which embodies LDF’s values and demonstrates his commitment to confronting the barriers that face Black Americans and other marginalized communities,” the media statement goes on to explain.

Hannah-Jones, noted  journalist, Howard University professor, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The 1619 Project, will receive the Spirit of Justice Award, honoring her “unflagging courage and fierce dedication to speak truth to power throughout her prolific career.”

Last but not least, Sherrilyn Ifill, LDF’s outgoing President and Director-Counsel, will be awarded the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her “tremendous contributions to LDF and her tireless commitment to advancing racial justice.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Colin Kaepernick will be featured in special video messages to commemorate the evening. Additionally, the Dance Theater of Harlem will render two special performances.

Founded by Thurgood Marshall in 1940, the first Black Supreme Court Justice, LDF was launched to fight for racial equality and ensure due process of law against widespread, state-sponsored racial inequality. For over 80 years, LDF’s mission has been to achieve racial justice and more inclusive society. 

