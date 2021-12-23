EBONY Rundown: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, FDA Authorizes First COVID Antiviral Treatment Pill, and More

Student Loan Repayment Pause Extended to May 2022

Student borrowers have received another extension to repay educational debts. Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the student loan repayment pause, which was set to expire in February, will extend into May 2022.

“Given these considerations, today my Administration is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days—through May 1, 2022—as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery,” Biden expressed in a statement. “Meanwhile, the Department of Education will continue working with borrowers to ensure they have the support they need to transition smoothly back into repayment and advance economic stability for their own households and for our nation.”

The announcement comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared that the pause would not be extended again.

FDA Authorizes Pfizer’s Antiviral COVID Pill

The United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first antiviral treatment pill for COVID-19. The Pfizer-produced Paxlovid pill is designed to treatment mild-to-moderate symptoms in patients 12 years and older, according to a statement released by the administration. It is available by prescription and should be taken as soon as possible after a diagnosis.

Deliberations Reach Day Three in Kim Potter Trial

The jury in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial entered day three of deliberations Wednesday, CNN reports. Wright fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright last spring during a minor traffic stop. The former Brooklyn Center Police officer claimed that she fired her gun after mistaking it for her taser. Tuesday, jurors asked questions, which seem to suggest that they are having difficulty agreeing on a verdict.

Al Roker’s Son with Autism is College-Bound

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have revealed that their son, Nick Roker, is headed to college. The 19-year-old, who lives with autism and learning disabilities, was accepted to multiple universities. “I’m trying to talk about it without crying, because many of you know that we have been on journey with our son Nick, who has been over his lifetime dealing with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities,” Roberts shared during a recent appearance on “The View.” It is unclear which university the accomplished teen will attend.

Sheree Zampino Joins “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, is the second Black cast member to be added to Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” franchise, according to E! News. Zampino, who was married to Smith between 1992 and 1995 joins actress Garcelle Beauvais. Zampino will appear on the series in a “friend of” role.