Sudan Reinstates Prime Minister After Military Takeover Last Month

Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated as Prime Minister of Sudan by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan after being removed by the military last month, reports CNN .

According to the terms of the deal, political prisoners will be released who were detained in the military coup, according to Mudawi Ibrahim, an official in the National Forces Initiative, who negotiated the agreement.

Hamdok will lead the Sudanese government through a transition in wake of the ousting of former leader President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The prime minister and the chief of the military agreed to share political power between civilian and military leadership, as they restructure the leadership of the country, Ibrahim said.

Fattah Al-Burhan, along with Hamdok appeared at a signing ceremony in the Presidential Palace that was broadcast on state television.

Ibrahim said the new agreement includes:

Gen. Burhan would restore the Council of Ministers which was dissolved following the October 25 coup.

Political detainees jailed after the takeover (including government, politicians and protesters) would be released.

A unified army would be created.

A committee is to be formed to investigate protests following the October 25 coup.

Sudan’s constitution would be amended to include new articles to specifically outline the partnership between civilians and the military in the transitional government.

On Sunday, Hamdok was released from house arrest, under which he had been placed since the coup, a source from the National Forces Initiative said. While security personnel surrounding Hamdok’s home for the last month were withdrawn, his personal security detail remains on guard.

As EBONY previously reported, Hamdok, along with his wife Muna Abdallah, was placed under house arrest, and then moved to an undisclosed location after the Sudanese military staged a coup and seized control of the government.

When the deal was announced, it was meant by resistance in some circles in Sudan. According to reports, tear gas was fired at a group of demonstrators near the Presidential Palace in Khartoum on Sunday and protests began downtown Khartoum before moving to the Presidential Palace near the center of the city.

Responding to the agreement, the Darfur Lawyer’s Association issued a statement: “There is no bargaining again” and “the solution starts with holding Al-Burhan accountable for the crimes committed since October 25, 2021.”

“The Association assures that any initiative or bargaining for a settlement between yesterday’s parties to bring Hamdok or others [like him] back into power will ‘not bring any result’ when the demands and rights of the people of Sudan are not met,” the statement continued.

Sudan’s Forces of Freedom and Change Coalition (FCC) also opposed the measure saying “no negotiation, no partnership, nor legitimacy for the coup plotters” and also put forth more allegations against the military in the statements.

“We have nothing to do in any agreement with this brutal gang, and we are working with all peaceful means to bring this [gang] down, working with all the forces of the revolution, professional groups, resistance committees, and all the honorable people,” the FCC statement said.

The statement ended by calling for a “new and glorious revolution,” that will “tighten the noose on those behind the coup, and lead to their downfall.”

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate (SDS) shared their dismay in the agreement reached by Sudan’s military and Hamdok.

“News is circulating about an initiative that is being announced in which a political settlement is being announced,” the SDS said in a statement.

The SDS added, “whether it is true or not, we, the Sudan Doctors Legitimate Syndicate declare: #no_reconciliation; #no_settlement;, #no_partnership. The blood of the martyrs still irrigates the streets and has not dried up. #Revolution is a people’s revolution.”