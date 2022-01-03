Sudan’s Prime Minister Resigns Following Anti-Coup Protests

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan has resigned, amid violent anti-coup protests that have left at least 57 people dead, CNN reports.

According to the civilian-allied Sudanese Central Doctors Committee, Hamdok’s resignation came after three protesters were killed by Sudanese security forces during anti-coup demonstrations near the capital of Khartoum on Sunday.

Two of the protesters were shot in the chest while the third died from a “violent injury directly to the head,” the SCDC said.

In his televised address, Hamdok said he is stepping down to make way “for the daughters or sons” of the country to complete the transitional period.

He also paid tribute to the Sudanese people for their commitment to “freedom and justice” during the protests, adding that “you will definitely have a better future with your revolutionary enthusiasm.”

“It is worth mentioning here that my acceptance of the task to the post of prime minister in August 2019 was on the basis of a constitutional document and political consensus between the civilian and military components, which I preached as a unique Sudanese model, but it did not survive with the same degree of commitment and harmony with which it started,” Hamdok said.

As EBONY previously reported, Hamdok, along with his wife Muna Abdallah, was placed under house arrest, and then moved to an undisclosed location after the Sudanese military staged a coup and seized control of the government in October.

In November, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan reinstated Hamdok as part of a deal between the military and civilian leadership.

Under the deal agreed by Hamdok and Al-Burhan, Hamdok would lead the transitional government, which was first established after President Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019.

In response to the political turmoil of Sudan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken implored security teams to “immediately cease the use of deadly force against protesters” and to hold the perpetrators of the violence accountable. Also, he called for Sudanese governmental leaders to form a “credible cabinet,” to provide the necessary electoral representation for the country’s planned 2023 elections.

According to Blinken, the constant change of leadership of the sovereign council now chaired by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan should be transferred to a civilian as was the plan before the coup

“We do not want to return to the past, and are prepared to respond to those who seek to block the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a civilian-led, democratic government,” he added.

A former U.N. official, Hamdok is seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government since al-Bashir’s departure.