Supreme Court Justice John Roberts Confirms Validity of Leaked Roe v. Wade Court Opinion, Announces Probe

roe v. wade overturned
Image: Getty
Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts confirmed the validity of the court’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, announcing an investigation into the release of the document, Politico reports

Roberts described the disclosure of the draft opinion as “a singular and egregious breach of the court’s trust.”

“To the extent, this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said in a statement. “The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.”

As EBONY previously reported, Roberts’ statement followed the disclosure of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down the abortion rights that have federal protections in the Roe vs Wade decision as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision that reassured those rights.

Roberts added that the Supreme Court is “blessed to have a workforce — permanent employees and law clerks alike — intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law.” Those employees “have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court.”

Roberts went on to say that the leak “was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.” He also confirmed that he “directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

