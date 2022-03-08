EBONY Rundown: Supreme Court Declines to Review Bill Cosby Case, Global Coalition of Black Attorneys File U.N. Complaint for African Refugees in Ukraine, and More

Supreme Court Declines to Review Decision that Freed Bill Cosby

Monday, the Supreme Court revealed that it would not be reviewing the Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault case, nor the decision of a Pennsylvania court to release Cosby from jail last June, The Associated Press reports. The high court’s move to pass on reviewing the case brings a two-decades long legal battle to a surprising close.

Global Collective of Black Attorneys File U.N. Complaint on Behalf of African Refugees

A global coalition of Black attorneys have joined forces to file an appeal with the United Nations on behalf of African refugees whose efforts to flee Ukraine are being met with discriminatory resistance. According to NBC News, the collective includes attorney Jasmine Rand, Ben Crump, Brittish judge Peter Herbert, Jamaican Parliament member G. Anthony Hylton; British solicitor Jacqueline McKenzie; and president of the National Bar Association, Carlos Moore.

Sheryl Underwood Secures Development Deal with CBS

Sheryl Underwood is winning big in 2022. According to Variety, the daytime talk show host has signed a multi-year renewal for her longstanding seat as a panel member of “The Talk. In addition to the renewal, which lasts through season 15, she signed a two-year first-look deal with CBS Studios.

“‘The Talk’ will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere, but while I have this platform and while I have access to the audience, I want to be as integral in the success of the corporation of CBS as I possibly can,” expressed Underwood in a statement to the outlet. “I want to be able to create content — not just for me to star in, but for other people to get the same opportunity and go on the same journey, especially women and stand-up comics.”