|Suspect Pleads Guilty to Fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Clarence Avant|5 Black Women Named to Time’s 2022 Women of the Year List|The Discrepancy and Inequity That Comes With Being a Talented Black Female Athlete|Jennifer Esteen Is Not Only Looking to Make History as the First Gay, Black Jewish Woman on the California Assembly, She Also Wants to Make Real Change|This Family-Owned Tea Brand Is Building Community, One Sip at a Time|Celebrity Style: Junie and Her Mom Teyana Taylor Ate Up Paris Fashion Week|Kyrie Irving Is Currently the Only NBA Player to Have a Black Female Sports Agent|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies With the Coldest Coat Game|FedEx Has Established a $100K Scholarship Endowment at Mississippi Valley State University|Women’s History Month: Meet Jazz Artist Samara Joy, the Voice of a New Generation

Suspect Pleads Guilty to Fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Clarence Avant

Jacqueline Avant and her husband Clarence Avant. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of the legendary music executive Clarance Avant, NBC News reports. He was accused of killing Jacqueline as well as shooting at her security guard during a robbery attempt at her Beverly Hills home on December 1, 2020, said a representative of the office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón in a statement.

The security guard was not injured in the shooting.

According to the report, Maynor pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary. If convicted, he faces up to 170 years in prison and will be ineligible for parole.

Maynor was arrested on December 2, 2021 after security video captured him leaving the Maynors’ home shortly after the shooting.

In his statement Thursday, Gascón said the killing “continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community.”

Jacqueline’s husband Clarence was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May 2021 and is the subject of Netflix’s original documentary, The Black Godfather.

Nicole Avant, Jacqueline and Clarence’s daughter, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Before her passing, Jacqueline served as the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care and was also on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.