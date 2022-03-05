Suspect Pleads Guilty to Fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Clarence Avant

Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of the legendary music executive Clarance Avant, NBC News reports. He was accused of killing Jacqueline as well as shooting at her security guard during a robbery attempt at her Beverly Hills home on December 1, 2020, said a representative of the office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón in a statement.

The security guard was not injured in the shooting.

According to the report, Maynor pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary. If convicted, he faces up to 170 years in prison and will be ineligible for parole.

Maynor was arrested on December 2, 2021 after security video captured him leaving the Maynors’ home shortly after the shooting.

In his statement Thursday, Gascón said the killing “continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community.”

Jacqueline’s husband Clarence was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in May 2021 and is the subject of Netflix’s original documentary, The Black Godfather.

Nicole Avant, Jacqueline and Clarence’s daughter, is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Before her passing, Jacqueline served as the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care and was also on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.