EBONY Rundown: CDC Says 140,000 Children Orphaned by Pandemic, Syesha Mercado Reunited with Toddler Son, and More

CDC Says More Than 140,000 Children Have Been Orphaned by the Pandemic

In a new study, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shed light on the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on children and families. According to the study, more than 140,000 children in the U.S. lost primary or secondary caregivers since the deadly virus first hit American soil in 2020.

“Children facing orphanhood as a result of COVID is a hidden, global pandemic that has sadly not spared the United States,” said Susan Hillis, CDC researcher and lead author of the study, in a statement. “All of us—especially our children—will feel the serious immediate and long-term impact of this problem for generations to come. Addressing the loss that these children have experienced—and continue to experience—must be one of our top priorities, and it must be woven into all aspects of our emergency response, both now and in the post-pandemic future.”

Study Finds Black Union Workers Possess More Wealth Than Non-Union Workers

According to an analysis of the 2010–2019 Survey of Consumer Finances from the Federal Reserve by the Center for American Progress, Black union workers have three times the wealth of their non-union counterparts. According to USA Today, the report found that the typical Black union household has more than $100,000 in wealth while the typical non-union Black household has $30,000 in wealth.

Syesha Mercado Reunited with Son after Seven-Month Custodial Battle

“American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado has been reunited with her son, Amen’Ra, following a seven-month battle. Back in February, the toddler was removed from Mercado’s custody by Child Protective Services and placed in foster care. According to Today, Amer’Ra’s removal occurred after his parents took him to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida to be treated for dehydration—a condition that the family says was the result of the tot’s difficult transition from breast milk to solids. According to an Instagram video post by Mercado, she shared that even though her son is home, she and her husband will be subjected to six months of supervision.

Chris Brown Avoids Charges in Assault Case

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue charges against Chris Brown following allegations that he hit a woman in his Los Angeles home in June. According to Billboard, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office cited “insufficient evidence” as their reason for dropping the case.