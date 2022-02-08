EBONY Rundown: Blues Legend Syl Johnson Passes Away, Minneapolis Mayor Halts Execution of No-Knock Warrants After Death of Amir Locke, and More

Minneapolis Mayor Halts No-Knock Warrants

In the wake of the death of Amir Locke, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has immediately put a stop to the execution of no-knock warrants, according to PBS News Hour. The moratorium will be upheld pending the outcome of Frey’s collaboration with national experts on how to best revise the Minneapolis Police Department’s policy on no-knock warrants. “No matter what information comes to light, it won’t change the fact that Amir Locke’s life was cut short,” Frey said in a statement. Locke was fatally shot by police officers executing a no-knock warrant as he slept on a friend’s sofa.

Blues Legend Syl Johnson Passes Away

Chicago Blues singer, Syl Johnson, has died. “It is with extreme sadness that our family announces the passing of Soul & Blues Hall of Fame Legend, Syl Johnson (born Sylvester Thompson in Holly Springs, MS). Dad, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, Friend & Artist, he lived his life as a singer, musician, and entrepreneur who loved black music,” Johnson’s family said in a statement, according to CBS News. Johnson, who was responsible for popular songs like “Different Strokes,” is the father of R&B singer, Syleena Johnson. His passing comes days after the death of his brother, fellow blues singer, Jimmy Johnson.

Travis Scott Welcomes Second Child with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is now a father of two. On February 2, the rapper and his co-parent, Kylie Jenner, welcomed their second child—two days after their daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday. Jenner announced the family’s newest addition on Instagram Sunday by posting a black and white image of the infant’s hand.

HBO Max Cancels ‘Boondocks’ Reboot

HBO Max has halted their plans to move forward with a “Boondocks” reboot, Deadline reports. In 2019, HBO Max issued a 2-season order for the revival of the series. It is reported that Sony Pictures Animation is actively seeking a new home for the reboot. “I hate to say this…right now the show is not coming back. We’ve been wanting to do the show and Sony and its…they decided they’re going to pull the plug,” “Boondocks” voice actor Cedric Yarbrough explained during an appearance on the Geekset Podcast. “Hopefully one day we’ll be able to revisit it…I wish the show was coming back.”