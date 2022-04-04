Taraji P. Henson and Chris Paul Named to President Biden’s HBCU Advisory Board

President Joe Biden has named Golden Globe winner Taraji P Henson and NBA great Chris Paul to his HBCU Advisory Board, CNN reports.

In addition to Henson and Paul, the presidents of Alabama State University, Virginia State University, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Dillard University in New Orleans, and Prairie View A&M University in Texas have also been appointed to the board.

According to a White House statement, the board is made up of qualified and diverse leaders, who have been appointed to allow the administration to build on its financial commitment with continued institutional support.

Dr. Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University and the vice-chair of the group said in a statement that the board “will be an eclectic mix of the talent and commitment that defines Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) and those who recognize our tremendous value in higher education and in a smaller, more connected global community.”

Allen also added that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been “clear on their dedication to HBCUs in word and deed.”

One of the hallmarks of the Biden administration’s domestic policy is support for HBCUs. Last year, Biden had proposed for increased funding for HBCUs in his 2023 budget, which failed to pass in Congress.

Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, urged Congress not to pass any legislation that would decrease funding to HBCUs.

“We are asking Congress to make no reductions but live up to the President’s funding numbers this year. Our institutions deserve it, and so do our students,” he said.

Henson and Paul are joined by Makola M. Abdullah, Javaune Adams-Gaston, Paige Blake, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Willie A. Deese, Patrick Cokley, Monica Goldson, and William F. L. Moses, among others.