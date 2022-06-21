|These Caribbean Owned Spirit Brands Capture the Essence of the Islands|Teen Dead and Others Injured at Juneteenth Advocacy and Music Festival in D.C. on Sunday|Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Settles 20 of the 24 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits|New York Enacts Landmark John Lewis Voting Rights into Law|Stephen Curry’s Underrated Announces Inaugural National Golf Tour|Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani’s Fragrance|Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launches Cannabis Dispensary in L.A.|Yoga Instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts Modernizes the Ancient Practice With a Hip Hop Soundtrack|Beyoncé Steps Into Her House Music Bag With New Track ‘Break My Soul’|Serena Williams and the Life Cycle of Athletic Greatness

Teen Dead and Others Injured at Juneteenth Advocacy and Music Festival in D.C. on Sunday

moechella-62122
A scene from Moechella's Juneteenth go-go music event last year. Image: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

A 15-year-old was killed and three people, including a police officer, were wounded during a Juneteenth event held in Washington, D.C., USA Today reports.

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said on Sunday that hundreds of people gathered for the Juneteenth advocacy and music festival called “Moechella,” continuously describing the event as an “unpermitted event.”

“We certainly want to make sure people are held accountable when they hold unpermitted events in our city,” Contee said Sunday night. “This is one of the reasons why.”

On Moechella’s Instagram page, the Juneteenth event was described as a “peaceful demonstration” with artists performing on U Street, a predominantly Black neighborhood in the D.C. area.

According to the report, the authorities attempted to break up the event after an altercation took place when another incident led to numerous people being trampled and injured in the crowd. A firearm was recovered after a second incident and shots were fired among the crowd.

The organizers of Moechella released a statement on the DMV’s festival’s IG page offering their condolecences to the victims as well as reaffirming the peaceful objective of their event.

Muriel Bowser, Mayor of D.C., called for accountability during a Sunday evening’s press conference.

“We have a child who was killed today at an event that did not have any proper planning,” Bowser said.

“We need some accountability here.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.