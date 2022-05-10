|Nike’s New Podcast ‘No Off-Season’ Aims To Destigmatize Mental Health Conversations Amongst Athletes|Young Thug and Gunna Charged in 56-Count Indictment|How to Keep Financial Troubles from Ruining Your Relationship|Viola Davis Will Receive Kering’s Women in Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival|Anthony Anderson Receives His BFA From Howard University|Forest Whitaker to Receive Honorary Palme D’Or at Cannes Film Festival|EBONY Rundown: Tesla, Amazon and Citi to Cover Costs for Out-of-State Medical Procedures Including Abortion, and More|Keisha Lance Bottoms Reflects on Writing EBONY’s May Cover Story on Viola Davis|Try These Virtual Mental Health Platforms for On-Demand Support|Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Doctorate From Old Dominion University

EBONY Rundown: Tesla, Amazon and Citi to Cover Costs for Out-of-State Medical Procedures Including Abortion, and More

Image: Charday Penn
Tesla, Amazon, and Others to Assist Employees with Abortion Costs

Tesla is among a small but growing list of companies that are prepared to cover the costs of out-of-state medical procedures—including abortion—for employees, The Wall Street Journal reports. Other companies include Amazon and Citi. The benefits, some of which cover the costs of lodging and travel, according to CNBC, are especially relevant after a leaked court decision suggests that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Should the ruling be overturned, it will open the floodgates for stricter abortion restrictions across the country.

Young Joc Charged with Child Abandonment

Rapper Young Joc was arrested Thursday and booked at the Gwinett County Jail on child abandonment charges, The Shade Room reports. The reality star was released on a $1,300 bond two hours after he was arrested. During an appearance on his radio station Streetz 945 ATL, he reasoned that the arrest stemmed from a dispute over child support payments.

‘Queens’ Canceled After One Season

ABC has opted to cancel hip hop drama, Queens, after just one season. According to Deadline, the series, which starred Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez, struggled with rating performance. The outlet also theorized that the midseason departure of Eve, who took maternity leave, may have also caused viewership to decline.

A welfare algorithm flagged more Black children for “mandatory” neglect investigations, a research team found
