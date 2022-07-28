The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More

The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in the Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated

Steven Lopez, who was the 6th individual to be wrongfully convicted as a teen in the late 1989 Central Park Jogger case was officially exonerated. This news comes almost 20 years after the Exonerated Five— Korey Wise, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray and Yusef Salaam — were exonerated. Lopez, now 48 years old, was emotional when his conviction overturn was delivered in court.

Social Media Influencer Faces Backlash Over Controversial “Pink Sauce” Condiment

Veronica Shaw, known as Chef Pii on social media, is under fire for improperly bottling and selling her “Pink Sauce,” a dressing that became popular for its unique pink color. Many concerned social media users took a moment to share their experiences with the sauce and expressed their bouts of food poisoning as well as receiving the product in a misshapen fashion.

Samuel L. Jackson to Make His Return Broadway

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson is set to return to Broadway this fall. Jackson will be starring alongside Danielle Brooks and John David Washington for a rendition of Piano Man. His wife and theater veteran LaTanya Richardson Jackson will be directing the production.

HBO Max’s “Sweet Life Los Angeles” to Return for Second Season

Issa Rae’s hit reality show Sweet Life: Los Angeles is back for a second season. Airing August 4, 2022 on HBO Max, the show continues the journey of twenty-somethings who embark on their respective paths while striving to maintain friendships, romantic relationships and ultimately level up.

Netflix Releases Trailer for Documentary Series on Footwear Brand AND1

Netflix has released the trailer for Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1. Rooted in street style and sport, And1 rose to popularity in the 1990s and 2000s for being a go to brand for athletic wear. The docu-series will debut on the platform on August 23, 2022.