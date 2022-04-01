|The Grounding of Black College Basketball Coaches Who Are Ready to Level Up|Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Break Silence on ‘Red Table Talk’|Banking While Black: A TikToker Claims She Was Racially Profiled at a Los Angeles Bank|Inside Celebrity Stylist Law Roach’s Whimsically Chic Los Angeles Home|The Trap Kitchen Duo Are Serving a New Book for Mac N Cheese Lovers|EBONY Rundown: Issa Rae Tackles Pregnancy Speculation, California Task Forces Sets Limits on Reparations Eligibility, and More|Woman to Woman: The Truth of Authenticity|Emmett Till’s Family Reflects on Signing of Anti-Lynching Law|Pro Tips From Instagram Sensation Bawse Lady Meek on How To Become Your Own Boss|Jada Pinkett Smith’s Experience With Alopecia Puts a Spotlight on the Disease

The Grounding of Black College Basketball Coaches Who Are Ready to Level Up

Shaheen-holloway-black-college-coaches
St. Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway is headed to Seton Hall. Image: Image: Dylan Buell/Getty Images.
  • Shaheen Holloway did an excellent job in leading St. Peter’s through a magical NCAA Tournament run and has since been hired as the head coach at his alma mater, Seton Hall. But head coaching opportunities beyond one’s alma mater, aren’t nearly as plentiful as they should be for Black coaches.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

When the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament ends this weekend, there will only be one team left standing.

And so it stands to reason that because of that, there can only be one true winner, right?

With most things in life, there are levels and layers to success.

But far too often in the men’s Division I college basketball coaching ranks, regardless of how Black coaches overcome long odds to find success when the spotlight shines so bright this time of year, they’re left on the ground floor of growth and advancement when it’s clear as day that it’s their time to level up.

The biggest storyline of the tournament was the nation getting to know Shaheen Holloway, the now-former head coach at St. Peter’s, who took the Peacocks and all of us on a glorious ride that ended with a trip to the Elite 8, uncharted territory for a 15th-seed in the NCAA Tournament until Holloway and the Peacocks put their own spin on March Madness.

The former Seton Hall star was hired to lead his alma mater after Kevin Willard (Holloway’s coach at Seton Hall and one of his biggest supporters/mentors) left to coach at Maryland.

It makes you wonder if Holloway would have been on any school’s radar if the Seton Hall job didn’t open, huh?

As joyful as it was to see Holloway’s ascension, there are many Black head coaches and top-tier assistants in the college ranks who have found success and have earned the right to level up and become a head coach or move on to coaching at a larger, more prestigious school than the one they are currently at.

And yet far too often they stay where they are, rarely hearing their name mentioned among potential coaches in the mix for bigger, higher-profile positions.

“Life has a way of coming full circle,” said Holloway after agreeing to a six-year deal with Seton Hall. “This is certainly a full-circle moment for my family and I. Seton Hall is near and dear to my heart; it’s where I became a man, where I met the love of my life, where I spent countless hours honing my crafts as a basketball player and a basketball coach. To say that I’m excited to get started as the head men’s basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement.”

I’m happy for Holloway; we all are.

He’s getting an opportunity to level up because he put in the work, succeeded in ways few outside of his family and players would have imagined.

And he gets to return to where his basketball career blossomed as a player, a prerequisite it seems for Black coaches to truly level up as college basketball head coaches at top-tier programs or in major basketball conferences.

Look at the men’s Final Four which features one Black head coach: Hubert Davis of North Carolina.

Where did he go to school you ask?

Yup. You got it. Carolina, his alma mater.

Louisville is another high-profile program that brought in a new coach for next year, Kenny Payne. He spent nearly 20 years as an assistant coach at both the

college and pro levels before getting a shot at returning as the head coach at his alma mater.

Both men put in the work and earned the right to return and lead their alma mater. That’s not the issue.

But far too often, coaching at their alma mater is as close as they’ll get to being a college basketball head coach.

And that becomes a stark reminder that college basketball, like so many college sports, has a longstanding problem when it comes to diversity in the head coaching ranks.

Since The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports (TIDES) began tracking the number of Black head coaches in Division I men’s basketball, there has never been more than 25.2 percent (that was during the 2005-2006 season) to start a season.

For the 2020-2021 season, TIDES reported that 24.3 percent of all men’s Division I basketball head coaches identified as Black or African-American which is a 1.6 percentage points increase from the previous season.

The window of opportunity for Blacks wanting to be head coaches continues to be smaller than it should be, which limits their job prospects and the growth that comes with having a shot at leveling up.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.