|10 Spicy Cocktail Recipes to Amp Up Your Summer Drinks Menu|JET Partners With Marcus Graham Project to Celebrate MGP’s 15 Years of Shifting Representation in Media|The Justice Department Investigating Environmental Racism in Houston|At Least 17 Haitian Migrants Reported Dead After Boat Capsizes Off the Coast of the Bahamas|Sydney McLaughlin Shattered Her Own Record in the 400m Hurdles at the World Championships This Past Weekend|President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Dave Chappelle’s Minneapolis Show Cancelled After Backlash, and More|Rapper and ‘Rap Sh!t’ Actress KaMillion Shares Her 4 Beauty Must-Haves|The 2022 World Athletic Championships Are Underway|5 Makeup Tips To Help You Shine This Summer|Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Spotlights Black Women Being Their Authentic Selves in Hip Hop

The Justice Department Investigating Environmental Racism in Houston

assitant-doj-kristen-sclarke-72522
Image: Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke. Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Sponsored by

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The Justice Department has launched an environmental justice investigation following allegations that the city of Houston has used Black and Latino communities as sites for illegal dumping, reports the Washington Post.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who leads the Civil Rights division of the DOJ, stated that the inquiry will focus on the northeast section of Houston which includes the neighborhoods of Trinity and Houston Gardens. According to the report, the probe was launched when Lone Star Legal Aid began documenting the complaints of residents who said their neighborhoods were subject to  “dumping of furniture, tires, medical waste, automated bank teller machines, dead animals and even human bodies.”

“The complaint we received indicates the issues extend back years,” Clarke said. “It’s deeply troubling to see the reports of the items regularly dumped and abandoned in Black and Latino communities.”

Clarke explained that illegal dumping can disadvantage neighborhoods in numerous ways by attracting rodents and mosquitoes, cause diseases, contaminate drinking water, obstruct sewer drainage and lower property values.

Amy Catherine Dinn, the managing attorney for the legal aid group’s environmental justice division, said, “This is all part of the city’s legacy of environmental racism, but that problem has gotten worse as the city has grown—and these neighborhoods have been deprived of the resources that wealthier white neighborhoods receive.”

Dinn also noted neighborhood residents had “carefully documented hundreds of incidents of illegal dumping in the residential streets around a local garbage dump” and registered each complaint through the city’s 311 system, but had to wait months for assistance while more affluent neighborhoods garnered quick responses.

“This is not a one-off problem,” she said. “The city has basically allowed this community to be used as a landfill.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner of Houston, who’s a Democrat, fired back at the DOJ’s accusations calling the federal investigation “absurd, baseless, and without merit.” 

“The City of Houston was stunned and disappointed to learn about the investigation into illegal dumping by third parties launched by the U.S. Department of Justice,” Turner said in a statement. “This DOJ investigation is a slap in the face to the City and the many people who diligently work to address illegal dumping daily and prevent environmental injustice,” he continued

He added that his administration has a track record of prioritizing underserved communities of color and that they were not given advance notice of the probe.

Turner noted that his administration has installed surveillance cameras to catch violators and has spent millions of dollars to remove bulk waste. Also, the city doubled the fines for illegal dumping from $2,000 to $4,000 last year,

“While he vehemently disagrees with the probe, Turner stated that his office would cooperate with investigators and that they will soon discover that Houston “does not discriminate in its responses to neighborhood health and safety issues.”

“In America, your zip code often is a key determinant of your cancer risk … and even your expected life span,” said Todd S. Kim, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources division. “It’s true that any of us could be exposed to environmental contamination, but it’s also true that communities of color, low-income communities and tribal communities bear these hardships disproportionately.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.