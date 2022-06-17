|The Cast of ‘Martin’ Reflect on the Show’s Impact Three Decades Later|EBONY Remembers the Life and Legacy of Burrell Communications Media Titan Linda Jefferson|The World Health Organization to Rename Monkeypox Over Concerns of Racism Stigma|Ohio Police Lieutenant Awarded a $2 Settlement in Racial Discrimination Case|Stephen Curry Wins Finals MVP as the Golden State Warriors Win the 2021-22 NBA Title|Target’s Latest Decor Collection Is a Celebration of Masterful Black Artists|A Slate of Award-Winning Musicians Join BPM Music Advisory Board|Iman Shumpert Launches New Podcast With His Brother Ahrii, Exploring What It Means to Be A Black Man Today|Juneteenth 2022: A Guide to Juneteenth Celebrations Across the Country|The Ultimate Playlist: H.E.R. and Her Dad Kenny Wilson’s Favorite Jams

The World Health Organization to Rename Monkeypox Over Concerns of Racism Stigma

who-monkeypox-61722
Image: Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The World Health Organization (WHO) will rename monkeypox due to the stigma of racism, reports the Washington Post. A group of researchers advocated for a “nondiscriminatory and non-stigmatizing nomenclature.”

“In the context of the current global outbreak, continued reference to, and nomenclature of this virus being African is not only inaccurate but is also discriminatory and stigmatizing,” the researchers wrote, noting the media’s continual use of photos of African patients from previous epidemics to display lesions on the bodies of those who contracted the disease.

According to the 39 countries that report data to WHO, more than 1,600 monkeypox cases have been confirmed and nearly 1,500 more are suspected. 32 of the countries had previously reported no infections, causing concern across the global health community with the anticipation of the spread of the virus.

Currently, the most cases have been reported in Europe, including Britain, Germany and Portugal.

Last week, the White House reported there were at least 45 cases identified in 15 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. 

According to the report, the numbers are expected to surpass those of a 2003 monkeypox outbreak, which could potentially make it the biggest epidemic of the disease in the history of the United States.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.