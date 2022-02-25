|Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court|Three Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Found Guilty of Federal Charges in George Floyd’s Murder|Da Brat and Judy Dupart Tie the Knot|One Man’s Multifaceted Ode to Black Love Through the Beauty of Our Hair|Video Interview: Catwoman Zoë Kravitz Spills the Milk on ‘The Batman’|Cop This: Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga|OUR TV and the Oakland Business Collective Have Partnered to Launch THE NEW OUR TV|Tougaloo College Receives $10 Million Donation From Netflix CEO|Former NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Facing Five New Charges in Second Alleged Domestic Violence Attack|Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Linked to Organizers of the January 6 Insurrection

Three Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Found Guilty of Federal Charges in George Floyd’s Murder

From left: J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane., the three Minneapolis police officers were found guilty of denying George Floyd his civil rights when they helped with the restraint that led to his untimely death. Images: Getty Images.

Three former Minneapolis police officers were found guilty of denying George Floyd his civil rights when they helped with the restraint that led to his untimely death, NPR reports.

According to the ruling, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao all deprived Floyd of his right to medical care, and two of them refused to intervene as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck to apprehend him.

This federal civil rights trial, which is the second of three possible trials over Floyd’s death, centered on the actions of the three ex-officers, all of whom played a part in the fatal restraint. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held Floyd’s legs down, and Thao stopped bystanders from getting involved.

“They chose not to intervene, they chose not to aid George Floyd as the window to save Mr. Floyd’s life slammed shut,” prosecutor Manda Sertich said in closing arguments on Tuesday. “This is a crime.”

Throughout the trial, the legal team for the ex-officers argued that their training was not adequate and that they followed the lead of Chauvin, who was the senior officer on the scene. 

“I’m not trying to say he wasn’t trained,” said Thomas Plunkett, a defense lawyer representing Kueng. “I’m saying the training was inadequate to help him see, perceive and understand what was happening here.”

Earl Gray, Lane’s attorney, was highly critical of the prosecutorial process and blamed “mob rule and politics” for the result of the trial.

Their lawyers repeatedly explained that Lane and Kueng were both first-year police officers. 

The three ex-officers also face state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. All three have pleaded not guilty and the trial is scheduled to commence on June 13.

For his role in Floyd’s death, Chauvin received a 22-year prison sentence, as EBONY previously reported.

Back in December, he pleaded guilty to two federal civil rights charges which he still has to be sentenced for.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.