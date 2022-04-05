|H.E.R. Announces 2022 ‘Back of My Mind’ Tour Dates|Kardea Brown Shares A Plant-Based Soul Food Recipe Your Family Will Love|Women in Charge: WarnerMedia’s Karen Horne Discusses Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Hollywood|Mali Armed Forces Have Reportedly Killed Over 200 Civilians|A California Law That Required Minority Representation on Corporate Boards Was Overturned|How the ‘Chaos to Calm’ Professional Organizers Revamped Kirk Franklin’s Fridge|A Day in the Life: Alikay Naturals Founder Rochelle Graham Offers a Glimpse Into the Balancing Act of Mompreneurship|Three Republican Senators to Vote in Favor of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination|Editor’s Pick: Use This Card Game To Liven Up Your Next Gathering|From Africa to America: Wizkid’s Got the Range

Image: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images).
Three Senate Republicans are set to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson paving the way for her to become the first Black woman justice on the Supreme Court, the Washington Post reports.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, joined Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in support of Jackson’s confirmation.

On Monday, all 50 members of the Democratic caucus also backed Jackson in a 53-to-47 procedural vote. The two GOP senators who broke rank with their party will make her confirmation a bipartisan effort.

In a statement, Murkowski lauded Jackson for her temperament and her impeccable resume saying that she “demonstrated judicial independence.” She also highlighted the important perspective Jackson would bring to the court with her background as a Supreme Court law clerk, federal public defender, trial judg, and as an appeals court judge.

Murkowski added that her decision also rests on her rejection “of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”

Romney also praised Jackson, describing her as a“well-qualified jurist and a person of honor.”

Murkowski and Romney came forward with support for the nominee following a Senate panel deadlocked on her nomination along party lines after several intense weeks of personal meetings, days of rigorous testimony, and multiple hours of questioning Jackson about her judicial record.

Collins came out in support of Jackson last month.

The panel was deadlocked in an 11-11 tie but it wasn’t enough to hinder Jackson’s nomination from moving forward. Monday’s floor vote released Jackson from the panel and set the stage for a final vote for her confirmation that could happen as soon as Thursday.

Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), Judiciary Committee Chairman called the panel’s vote a “historic moment,” noting that  Jackson would bring “the highest level of skill, integrity, civility, and grace” to the court.

“Hers is a uniquely American family story, how much hope and promise can be achieved in just one generation,” he argued. “I’m proud we can bear witness to it.”

