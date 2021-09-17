|Introducing EBONY’s HBCU STEM Queens Competition|EBONY Rundown: T.I. and Tiny Won’t be Charged in Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault, Biden Responds to Growing Violence in Ethiopia with Executive Order, and More|Scarface Receives Kidney Transplant From His Son|Black Iowa Police Chief Facing Hostility After Making Changes in the Department|Logan Browning on How Playing Samantha White on ‘Dear White People’ Has Opened Her Eyes to the World At Large|Simone Biles Gives Emotional Testimony About the FBI Enabling Sexual Abuse|Harlem Hellfighters Receive a Congressional Gold Medal|EBONY Rundown: Gabrielle Union Recalls Feeling “Broken” After D. Wade Conceived a Baby With Another Woman, Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Rebukes Nicki Minaj, and More|Oldest World War II Veteran Celebrates 112th Birthday|Philadelphia Woman Awarded $2 Million Settlement for Being Beaten by Police

EBONY Rundown: T.I. and Tiny Won’t be Charged in Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault, Biden Responds to Growing Violence in Ethiopia with Executive Order, and More

Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Biden Signs Executive Order Permitting Ethiopia Sanctions

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday, which authorized a spectrum of sanctions in Ethiopia in regard to ongoing conflict in the country,” according to CNN. “The ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia is a tragedy causing immense human suffering and threatens the unity of the Ethiopian state,” Biden expressed in a statement. “The United States is determined to push for a peaceful resolution of this conflict, and we will provide full support to those leading mediation efforts.” Humanitarian efforts, including the delivery of “food, fuel, and medicine,” have been hindered as violence escalates in the Tigray region.

Marbug Virus Outbreak Comes to an End in Guinea

Health officials have declared the end of a Marbug virus outbreak in Guinea, CNN reports. The declaration comes after no new cases have been confirmed by the healthcare works who have been monitoring the 170 people who came in contact with the first patient. Patient zero, who succumbed to the virus, was diagnosed with the disease postmortem. “Today we can point to the growing expertise in outbreak response in Guinea and the region that has saved lives, contained and averted a spillover of the Marburg virus,” said the World Health Organization’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, in a statement. “Without immediate and decisive action, highly infectious diseases like Marburg can easily get out of hand.”

Wendy Williams Reportedly Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

Shortly following the announcement that the season premiere of The Wendy Williams Show is being postponed due to Williams’ positive COVID-19 diagnosis, a report from TMZ is alleging that the media maven has been admitted to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation. Sources tell the outlet that despite Williams testing positive for COVID-19, she continues to be asymptomatic.

Sexual Assault Charged Against T.I. and Tiny Dropped

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has decided not to pursue charges against T.I. and Tiny in connection to a sexual assault that is alleged to have taken place in 2005, The New York Times reports. “The statute of limitations is 10 years and has expired,” prosecutors explained in a charge evaluation filing. “Without the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to the expiration.” The case stems from allegations made by a woman who says that she met the couple at a nightclub, became incapacitated while drinking with them. She alleges that the couple later raped her in a hotel room.

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Bobby Brown Not a Fan of Potential ‘Bodyguard’ Remake

Bobby Brown is another voice amongst the chorus of folks who are groaning at the upcoming remake of The Bodyguard, according to TMZ. A report from Variety published earlier this week revealed that Warner Bros. has tapped playwright Matthew Lopez to write a reimagined version of the original film, which starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.