TikTok Influencer Exposes Airbnb for Listing Former Slave Quarters as ‘Luxury Accomodation’

Belmont-Plantation-Mississippi
Image of Belmont Plantation's Grounds where Panther Burns Cottage, a former slave quarters previously listed on Airbnb, is located. Image: Belmont Plantation.
TikTok is definitely one of the biggest deciders of what’s considered trendy and what’s not. The platform, when used for good, also has the ability to hold people accountable for crossed boundaries.

Entertainment and civil rights lawyer Wynton Yates called out Airbnb hosts on TikTok for their advertisement of a former slave quarter that they converted into a “luxury accommodation.”

In a listing titled “The Panther Burn Cottage @Belmont Plantation” in Mississippi, the host—with superhost status— shared explicitly that the cabin served as slave quarters in the earlier 1800s. After that, it became used as a sharecropper cabin and medical office at differing times. The Belmont Plantation’s website also states that it was voted best Bed & Breakfast and best “Hidden Gem” of the Mississippi River!

@lawyerwynton #airbnb this is not ok. #history #civilrights #americanhistory ♬ Blade Runner 2049 – Synthwave Goose

Airbnb has been celebrated for its ability to provide access to varied and unique experiences from cooking to housing rentals in pristine and prime locations in some of the greatest parts of the world. But is there a line that should not be crossed regarding some of these spaces?

“This is not ok, in the least bit and I know there’s gonna be somebody that says ‘oh you’re looking for controversy where it doesn’t exist.’ No this is an 1830s slave cabin that is up on Airbnb as a bed and breakfast,” said Yates in the video. “How is this okay in somebody’s mind to rent this out…a place where human beings were kept as slaves, rent this out as a bed and breakfast.”

The renovation of former plantation sites is definitely not uncommon. However, many have agreed with Yates’ stance on the seemingly disrespectful nature of turning grounds that carry the most triggering and horrific histories for African Americans into outlets for leisure. Since the cabin’s bed and breakfast offerings are still offered on the plantation’s website, it’s clear that the movement for the disregard of the pain that Black slavery holds in this country paves a way for an entity like this to operate successfully.

After the backlash, an Airbnb salesperson stated “We are taking this report seriously and have deactivated all listings associated with this property as we investigate,” reported by Mic.

The listing has since been removed on Airbnb as well as other home rental sites.

