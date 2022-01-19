TikTok Influencer Dies After Video Game Altercation

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley has died after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him over a video game, the New York Post reported.

According to Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, police officers responded to a call at the couple’s apartment in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit, after Docquen Jovo Watkins reported that he and Teasley had a physical altercation. He said to the cops that he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and Teasley was “sleeping” on the couch.

Upon arriving on the scene, authorities discovered Teasley unconscious and not breathing. Immediately, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the authorities report, Watkins reportedly choked Teasley after an argument over the 2016 shooting game “Overwatch.”

Watkins was charged with homicide and is being held without bond and his court hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18 for a probable cause interference.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Teasley gained fame on TikTok, going by the handle @too2pump4tv, where he was known for posting dance and comedy videos.

At the time of his death, he had amassed 200,000 followers and millions more viewed his content.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rory Teasley.