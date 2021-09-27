Tory Lanez in Talks for Possible Plea Deal in Megan Thee Stallion Case

According to Rolling Stone, Tory Lanez is in talks with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for a possible plea deal in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta told the outlet that the parties were in a “possible settlement discussion.” Lanez was charged with one count of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle last October.

Trial Date Set for Suspected Shooter of Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019, has received a trial date, CBS Los Angeles reports. A trial for the now-31-year-old suspect has been set to begin on January 5, 2021. Holder has been charged with one count of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

University of Utah Football Player Shot Dead at House Party

University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe has died. According to ESPN, the college athlete was fatally shot at a part Sunday in Salt Lake City. “We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham expressed in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident.”

Kelly Price Says She Almost Died from COVID

In her first public interview since she was reported missing by relatives, Kelly Price described her traumatizing experience with the COVID-19, sharing that she almost died while battling the virus. “At some point, they lost me,” she told TMZ. “I woke up some days later, a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was.” When asked to explain what she meant by “they lost me,” Price responded, “I died.” As for reports that she was missing, Price explained, “People were definitely seeing me,” referring to home health attendants. “The people that could actually say something are not allowed to because of HIPAA law.”

Pregnant Florida Mom Found Dead Weeks Before Due Date

The body of Felicia Jones, a 9-month pregnant woman, was discovered Saturday morning by a person taking a walk through Riverview Park in Jacksonville, Florida, First Coast News reports. Relatives of Jones, who was scheduled to deliver her baby on October 8, are asking for help in solving her murder. “We want to let the world know that she was loved,” said Jones’ aunt, Angelica Williams. “Her baby was expected. We wanted this baby. I was super excited about my nephew. All of that has been taken away from us. We’re distraught right now.”