Trailer Released for ‘Till,’ Quinton Brunson to Star as Oprah, and More

Emmett-till-333122
Emmett Till. Image: Bettmann/Getty Images.

Trailer Release for Till, a Feature Film About the Life of Emmett Till

An announcement and trailer for the feature film Till, about the life of Emmett Till, has been released on what would have been Emmett Till’s 81st birthday. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the first trailer highlights a warning from Till’s mother, Mamie Mobley, about the threat of danger he may face on account of his race. Till will premiere at the New York Film Festival with a nationwide release on Oct. 28th, 2022.

Quinta Brunson to star as Oprah in the Weird Al Yankovich Story

Emmy-nominated writer Quinta Brunson will be taking on media veteran Oprah Winfrey in the Weird Al Yankovich biopic. Set to premiere on Roku this fall, Brunson will be starring alongside Daniel Radcliffe who will play Weird Al.

Black Nonprofit Detroit Hives Buys Eminem’s Childhood Home

Timothy Paule Jackson and Nicole Lindsey, co-founders of Detroit Hives, are expanding their efforts to turn vacant spaces throughout the city of Detroit into bee sanctuaries. The nonprofit has recently acquired rapper Eminem’s childhood home as one of three spaces they were table to obtain with the help of the Detroit Black Farmerland Fund. The rapper’s former home will now serve as the Dresden Pollinator Habitat and support the Osborn and Conner Creek neighborhoods.

