EBONY Rundown: 387 Astroworld Cases Combined Into One Massive Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, Mississippi Legalizes Medical Marijuana and More

Travis Scott Sued in Massive Lawsuit Comprised of 387 Individual Cases

Nearly 2,800 victims impacted by the November 5 Astroworld tragedy have come together to form a giant lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation, Buzzfeed News reports. The lawsuits, which were initially filed as 387 individual cases, have been combined to form one lawsuit that claims the “Sicko Mode” rapper and Live Nation were legally negligent in their planning and execution of the Astroworld music festival.

Minneapolis Black Man Killed During Execution of No-Knock Warrant

22-year-old Amir Locke was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Wednesday morning by officers who entered an apartment while attempting to execute a no-knock warrant, The Associated Press reports. Body camera footage from the incident shows Locke, who was asleep on his friend’s sofa when officers entered the unit, sitting up with a handgun before officers quickly opened fire. Ben Crump, who is representing the Locke family said that relatives of Locke are “just flabbergasted at the fact that Amir was killed in this way.” “They didn’t even give him a chance,” Crump went on.

Mississippi Legalizes Medical Marijuana

Wednesday, Mississippi’s Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that legalizes medical marijuana for patients with certain debilitating conditions, CNN reports. The legislation was enacted immediately, making The Magnolia State the 37th to permit the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. Patients living with Parkinson’s disease, , Chron’s disease, autism, and other specified ailments receive eligibility to purchase marijuana under the new law after receiving certification from a qualified medical professional.

Thandie Newton Apologizes to Dark-Skinned Actresses

In an interview with The Associated Press, Thandie Newton apologizes to dark-skinned actresses for prejudice and oppressive colorism in the entertainment industry. “I’ve wanted so desperately to apologize every day to darker-skinned actresses,” Newton expressed. “To say, ‘I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen.’ My Mama looks like you.” Newton went on, “It’s been very painful to have women who look like my mom feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth.”