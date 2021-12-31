Trey Songz Is Being Sued for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman in a Miami Night Club

R&B singer Trey Songz is accused of assaulting a woman at a Miami nightclub back in 2018 on New Year’s Day, NBC News reports. Identifying herself as “Jauhara Jeffries,” the suit was filed Monday in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

According to the suit, Jeffries alleges that she met Songz after attending a New Year’s Eve party at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home on Star Island. After partying for about two hours, she called for a ride-sharing service to take her and some friends to E11EVEN nightclub in Miami.

Songz, who was leaving Combs’ home at the same time, overheard a conversation between Jeffries and her friends and invited them all to leave with him to the club, the lawsuit read.

The suit alleges that when Jeffries and her friends joined Songz at a private table at the club, Songz sexually violated her with his fingers while she was dancing on a couch. The suit states that he pulled his hand away by the time Jeffries turned around.

“Plaintiff immediately got off of the couch, sat down, and was in a state of shock,” the lawsuit says. When another woman went to see what happened to Jeffries, she exclaimed that she was assaulted in the same way.

According to the lawsuit, when Jeffries and her friends left the club with Songz in his vehicle, he took his shirt off during the ride, and that “fearing more assault, plaintiff began recording defendant Songz for her own safety.”

The suit says that Songz tried to grab Jeffries phone and that when she would not turn it over, he “instructed his driver to stop the vehicle in order to forcibly remove plaintiff from the vehicle.”

According to the lawsuit, the driver then “grabbed plaintiff and violently pulled her out of the vehicle, while defendant Songz pushed her, and threw her onto the street.” After being forced out of the vehicle, the suit says that Songz “threatened and ridiculed” her and threw water in her face.

A spokesperson for E11EVEN addressed the matter in an official statement.

“We have reviewed the complaint with our counsel and it is clear that neither E11EVEN nor its employees were involved in the incident which is alleged to have happened approximately four years ago. … E11EVEN does not condone the actions alleged in any manner,” the statement read.

The spokesperson also said that the company will seek to be dismissed from the lawsuit.

This lawsuit is just the latest accusation of sexual misconduct levied at Songz. Back in November, he was named in an investigation after another alleged sexual assault took place in a Las Vegas hotel. In 2017, Keke Palmer accused Songz of “sexual intimidation” after she was included in his music video for “Pick Up The Phone” without her consent.

Jeffries’ suit alleges “civil assault and battery, as well as negligence and emotional distress. Jeffries initially filed it last year under the name Jane Doe.”

After the initial lawsuit was dismissed “without prejudice because of a technical error,” her legal team corrected the error and refiled the lawsuit.

According to the suit, Jeffries is seeking more than $20 million in damages for medical expenses, lost wages, and emotional distress