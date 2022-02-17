EBONY Rundown: Trey Songz Sued for $20M by Sexual Assault Accuser, Coachella Ditches COVID Protocol, and More

Trey Songz Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit

Trey Songz has been named a defendant in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman at a house party. According to TMZ, the plaintiff in the $20 million suit alleges that Songz anally raped her at a party. Prior to the alleged March 2016 incident, the woman says that their relationship was consensual. A spokesperson for the singer says that Songs denies the woman’s claims and “looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

Coachella to Drop All COVID-Related Requirements for Entry

In an interesting turn of events, organizers for the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals have announced that there will be no COVID-related requirements for entry when the live music events take place in April, according to NBC News. The update, which was shared via Twitter, revealed the festival will resume sans testing, vaccination, or masking prerequisites.

Rams Player Van Jefferson Welcomes Second Child After Super Bowl Win

Van Jefferson, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, had two major milestones to celebrate Sunday. In addition to his memorable Super Bowl win, the 25-year-old athlete welcomed his second child with his wife, Samaria Jefferson. According to Good Morning America, Samaria went into labor during the Super Bowl and Van quickly made his way out of the stadium at the conclusion of the game to be with her. The pair first announced their pregnancy in October. They are also the proud parents of 5-year-old Isabelle.

Quincy Jones to Release Self-Development Book

Tuesday, renowned producer Quincy Jones announced the forthcoming release of his latest book, 12 Notes on Life and Creativity. Slated for an April 5 release, the text is described as “a self-development guide that will affirm that creativity is a calling that can and should be answered,” according to the title’s website. The book will draw from the personal experiences of Jones to offer readers “accessible” lessons, including how to transform “grief into power” and more.