Trump Says Haitians Migrating to US ‘Probably Have Aids’

Donald Trump is back making racist statements about the people of Haiti, the New York Post reports.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday, Trump said that permitting Haitians into the U.S. is “like a death wish for our country.”

“Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond; AIDS is a real bad problem,” he told Hannity. “So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country. And if you look at the stats, and if you look at the numbers, take a look at what’s happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS.”

Hannity then asked if he thought that the Haitian migrants should be tested for COVID, or be required to undergo some other “health check.”

“Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country and we don’t do anything about it,” he added. “We let everybody come in. Sean, it’s like a death wish. It’s like a death wish for our country.”

This is not the first time that Trump has made false, outlandish claims about Haitians. Back in 2017, it was alleged that he said during a White House meeting that the 15,000 Haitian immigrants who were given U.S. visas “all have AIDS,” according to The New York Times. The White House denied that he made those remarks at the time.

In 2018, Trump described Haiti as a “shi*thole” country when discussing the protection of immigrants, The Washington Post reported.

Trump’s baseless comments may have had another purpose. According to a recent report, the twice-impeached former president is considering running again to be the Commander-In-Chief.