Two Women Sue George Foreman, Accusing Him of Sexual Assault in the 1970s

George Forman attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala at the Encore Hotel on May 03, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Hublot)
Two women have filed lawsuits against former heavyweight champion George Foreman claiming that he raped them when they were teenagers, reports the New York Daily News.

The women, who are not identified in the suits, allege they met Foreman as children when their fathers were employed by him. They allege that Foreman began grooming them when they were 10 years old during the 1970s. According to the suit, he graphically told one of them how to masturbate when they were 13 or 14.

One woman claimed that she was raped by Foreman numerous times in 1976, including one encounter at a hotel room in San Francisco.

The other woman alleged that when she was 15, Foreman threatened to fire her father if she didn’t strip for him and she also accused him raping her repeatedly until she was 16, according to the lawsuit. They are seeking upwards of $25 million each.

In a statement, Foreman, 73, vehemently denied all of the accusations levied against him.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman’s statement read. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations.”

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies,” his statement continued. “I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court.”

Under California law, the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse is now extended, giving victims more time to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers.

The legislation, which was enacted in January 2020, expires at the end of 2022.

