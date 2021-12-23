|U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’|California is Investigating Google for Discrimination Against Black Female Workers|EBONY Rundown: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, FDA Authorizes First COVID Antiviral Treatment Pill, and More|Video: The Black Tattoo Master Building a Movement in Atlanta|Founder of Black Girls Code Removed as Head of Non-Profit by Board Directors|Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Regains Ownership of Sean John Fashion Label|Artist Kehinde Wiley’s New Clothing Collection is a Visual Masterpiece|Jennifer King Becomes the First Black Woman Named a Position Coach in NFL|Success for the NBA in Dealing With the Coronavirus Surge Comes Down to One Thing—Survival

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats

Image: Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Image

Rachael Rollins, the first Black woman confirmed as U.S. attorney post in Massachusetts has been the target of death threats, and her request for a security detail was denied by federal marshals, the Daily Beast reports.

Rollins turned over emails to the Marshals Service that contained threats on her life, with one that said, “you’ll probably die.”

“SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE IS PLOTTING TO PUT ONE IN YOUR FACE OR HEAD!!!,” stated another.

While Rollins was denied federal protection, Betsy Devos was granted a security detail when she served as the Secretary of Education in 2017. Her security request was approved by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions which gave her 24/7 federal protection. Over those four years, Devos’ security cost taxpayers $24 million.

On GBH’s Greater Boston, Rollins spoke about the threats she encountered thus far and the Republicans who sought to block her nomination

“A lot of people don’t recognize as women and as women of color and particularly as a Black woman, the level of racist, hateful death threats that we receive,” Rollins said. “My security team is fielding calls with people using the N-word and saying they want to put a bullet in my head and, you know, they know I have children.

“Nobody signs up for that, Jim,” Rollins continued. “Nobody deserves to be treated that way.”

On Dec. 8, the Senate confirmed Rollins, by a vote of 51-50  with Republicans voting against her confirmation; Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie.

The U.S. Marshals Service actively protects about 40,000 federal employees.

Currently, Rollins is the Suffolk district attorney and receives protection from a Boston police unit. 

Rollins will be sworn in as a U.S. attorney in January.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!