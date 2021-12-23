U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats

Rachael Rollins, the first Black woman confirmed as U.S. attorney post in Massachusetts has been the target of death threats, and her request for a security detail was denied by federal marshals, the Daily Beast reports.

Rollins turned over emails to the Marshals Service that contained threats on her life, with one that said, “you’ll probably die.”

“SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE IS PLOTTING TO PUT ONE IN YOUR FACE OR HEAD!!!,” stated another.

While Rollins was denied federal protection, Betsy Devos was granted a security detail when she served as the Secretary of Education in 2017. Her security request was approved by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions which gave her 24/7 federal protection. Over those four years, Devos’ security cost taxpayers $24 million.

On GBH’s Greater Boston, Rollins spoke about the threats she encountered thus far and the Republicans who sought to block her nomination

“A lot of people don’t recognize as women and as women of color and particularly as a Black woman, the level of racist, hateful death threats that we receive,” Rollins said. “My security team is fielding calls with people using the N-word and saying they want to put a bullet in my head and, you know, they know I have children.

“Nobody signs up for that, Jim,” Rollins continued. “Nobody deserves to be treated that way.”

Rachael Rollins, the new US Attorney for MA has turned over emails to the Marshals Service that contained death threats on her life, including one that affirmed: "you'll probably die." The Service turned down her request for protection. Why did they protect Cruella Betsy DeVos?

On Dec. 8, the Senate confirmed Rollins, by a vote of 51-50 with Republicans voting against her confirmation; Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie.

The U.S. Marshals Service actively protects about 40,000 federal employees.

Currently, Rollins is the Suffolk district attorney and receives protection from a Boston police unit.

Rollins will be sworn in as a U.S. attorney in January.