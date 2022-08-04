|U.S. Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox, NFL Appeals Player Deshaun Watson’s Suspension and More|‘Hrs & Hrs’ Singer Muni Long Shares Her 7 Beauty Must-Haves|HBCU-Inspired Dolls Hit Shelves at Target|Serena Williams Fronts New Cash App Campaign Promoting Financial Literacy|Four Officers Are Charged in the Shooting Death of Breonna Taylor|Four Black Culinary Creators Receive Grant to Support Their Businesses|Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison|Netflix to Invest More in African Content and Filmmakers|50 Cent to Host Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Took Down El Chapo|Getty and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Acquire Johnson Publishing Photo Archives

U.S. Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox, NFL Appeals Player Deshaun Watson’s Suspension and More

monkey-pox-vaccine-8422
Image: David Joles/Star Tribune/ Getty Images
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

U.S. Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

With the rapid spread of the monkeypox virus across the United States, the U.S. government has declared a state of emergency. Through this designation, emergency funds will be freely allocated and bureaucratic barriers will be dismantled. The decision comes over a week after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox as a world health emergency. Health secretary Xavier Becerra said during a press briefing that the Biden Administration is “prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously.”

NFL Appeals Player Deshaun Watson’s Six Game Suspension

After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a six game suspension due to sexual misconduct, the NFL is seeking a tougher penalty; the league is appealing the decision made an arbitrator on Monday. It’s rumored that the NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension, a fine and treatment for Watson.

Drake Re-Schedules Young Money Reunion

Days after Drake tested positive for OCVID-19, forcing him to cancel the Young Money reunion during his October World Weekend show, the rapper shared that he has tested negative. The new date of the show is now set for this upcoming Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Toronto. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and others are slated to attend.

Showtime Not to Renew First Lady

Showtime has opted out of renewing the drama series First Lady. The show became widely talked about for Viola Davis‘ portrayal of former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time in the White House. Davis was also an executive producer on the show.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.