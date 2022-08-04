U.S. Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox, NFL Appeals Player Deshaun Watson’s Suspension and More

U.S. Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

With the rapid spread of the monkeypox virus across the United States, the U.S. government has declared a state of emergency. Through this designation, emergency funds will be freely allocated and bureaucratic barriers will be dismantled. The decision comes over a week after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox as a world health emergency. Health secretary Xavier Becerra said during a press briefing that the Biden Administration is “prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously.”

NFL Appeals Player Deshaun Watson’s Six Game Suspension

After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given a six game suspension due to sexual misconduct, the NFL is seeking a tougher penalty; the league is appealing the decision made an arbitrator on Monday. It’s rumored that the NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension, a fine and treatment for Watson.

Drake Re-Schedules Young Money Reunion

Days after Drake tested positive for OCVID-19, forcing him to cancel the Young Money reunion during his October World Weekend show, the rapper shared that he has tested negative. The new date of the show is now set for this upcoming Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Toronto. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and others are slated to attend.

Showtime Not to Renew First Lady

Showtime has opted out of renewing the drama series First Lady. The show became widely talked about for Viola Davis‘ portrayal of former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time in the White House. Davis was also an executive producer on the show.