|U.S. Lifts Travel Ban to South African Countries|A South Carolina Restaurant Owner Has Donated Over 60 Cars to People in Need|2021, the Year Black Athletes Gave Mental Health the Spotlight It Deserves|This Deck of Cards Inspires Good Deeds for the New Year|Black Maternal Health Draws Key Allies for the Movement|Anti-Abortion Activists ‘Claim’ Overall Concern for Black Lives|‘Fannie Lou Hamer’s America’ Highlights the Activist’s Vision for This Country|EBONY Rundown: CDC Reduces Isolation Time for People with COVID, and More|8 Stylish Puffer Jackets That’ll Keep You Warm|7 Motivational Mugs to Start Off Your Days Right in 2022

U.S. Lifts Travel Ban to South African Countries

Image: Anton Petrus.

The travel restrictions that were placed on eight African nations to halt the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19 will be lifted, CNBC reports. The ban that included South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi will cease on Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

According to the report, the recommendation came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the health official’s belief that the current COVID vaccines are effective at preventing severe disease for those infected with omicron. Additionally, the administration said that international travel from African countries would not have a significant impact on U.S. cases because of how omicron has rapidly spread across the world.

As EBONY previously reported, the White House first instituted the travel ban to the African countries in November. During that time, the White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci briefed Biden on what countries instituted restrictive traveling measures. Canada, the European Union, and the U.K. all announced heightened restrictions on travelers from southern Africa 

“The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than every other country combined. It is time for other countries to match America’s speed and generosity.”

“I’ve decided we’re going to be cautious,” Biden said to reporters Friday following the announcement of the travel restrictions. “We don’t know a lot about the variant except it is a great concern, seems to spread rapidly,”

At the time,  Biden was criticized at the time by some health experts who viewed the foreign travel restrictions as antiquated.

Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa’s top infectious disease scientist said that omicron transmission appeared to be slowing down, providing a glimmer of hope that omicron will not extend the pandemic.

See Also
Jamaica Seeks Billions In Reparations From Britain Over Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that the travel ban was “never intended to be permanent; it was intended to be temporary. And lifting it is certainly our intention.”

She also added that the “value of country-based international travel restrictions is greatest early in an outbreak before the virus or variant has been widely disseminated” and that the value declines “as domestic transmission starts to contribute a larger proportion of case burden.”

According to CDC data released on Monday, the omicron variant has accounted for more than 73 percent of new cases in the U.S.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!