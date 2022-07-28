|Kevin Hart Speaks to the Importance of Comedy and Finding Balance|New York Times Bestselling Author Heather McGhee Launches New Podcast, The Sum of Us|Minneapolis Police Officers Kueng and Thao Sentenced to Three Years in the Murder of George Floyd|U.S. Makes a Sizable Offer to Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention|‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart Play ‘Most Likely To’|Tanya Kersey, Founder of Hollywood Black Film Festival, Passes Away at 61|The 6th Individual Wrongfully Accused in Central Park Jogger Case Exonerated, Social Media Influencer Faces Scrutiny for Controversial ‘Pink Sauce,’ and More|Usher to Executive Produce New Series About the Beginnings of the Jazz Age|OVO Rapper Drake Launches NOCTA Basketball Gear in Partnership With Nike to Hype Up Your Game|Keke Palmer’s Resumé Is ‘Incomparable’

U.S. Makes a Sizable Offer to Free Brittney Griner From Russian Detention

brittney-griner
Image: Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared that a “substantial proposal” has been made by the United States to free women’s basketball star Brittney Griner but has not yet been accepted by the Russian government, reports the Wall Street Journal. The proposal also called for the release of another American, Paul Whelan, a former US marine. Whelan was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges in 2020 to be served in a Russian prison.

The offer comes after a variance of commentary regarding what more the United States could be doing to proactively assist and free Griner from Russian custody. Politicians and Griner’s fellow athletes have spoken out in support of her freedom and the injustice she is facing.

In June, Russia extended Brittney Griner’s detention for an 18 additional days.

Previously, Griner wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, by hand, expressing concerns about her detainment. “I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote. “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.” 

Griner’s detainment is a result of her allegedly having vape cartridges that contained hashish oil while at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Russia. Hashish oil is an illegal substance in Russia.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.